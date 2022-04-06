Imran Khan Urges Pakistan SC To Probe Alleged 'foreign Conspiracy' To Oust Him From Power

In a key development, Pakistan PM Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court to set up a high-powered commission of judges to probe the alleged foreign conspiracy to topple his government. Khan conveyed this in a statement of facts submitted through his counsels before the SC bench that is hearing a suo moto case on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion without voting. He recalled that such inquisitorial proceedings were done in the 2011 Memogate case where the PPP government was accused of sending a confidential memo seeking assistance from the US to avert a military takeover.

The West had expressed displeasure over the independent foreign policy adopted by the PTI-led government, The Express Tribune quoted from the statement. Khan also claimed that the participants of the National Security Committee were convinced that the opposition's attempt to dislodge his government was foreign-funded as well as supported. This assumes significance as multiple opposition leaders have asked the Army Chief and DG ISI to clear the air on whether they agreed on the ruling party's 'foreign conspiracy' charge.

Moreover, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain expressed willingness to present the evidence in this regard to the Supreme Court. He also alleged that the opposition could lure PTI parliamentarians and the government's allies due to "foreign interference and aid as well as assistance given by anti-state elements with and outside Pakistan". Maintaining that the opposition parties want to weaken Pakistan by seeking control of the state institutions, he contended that they manifested unnatural strength despite them having "no populous support". Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Khan called upon the people to protest.

The people are always the strongest defenders of a country's sovereignty & democracy. It is the people who must come out & defend against this latest & biggest assault on Pakistan's sovereignty & democracy by a foreign power thru local collaborators -- our Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 6, 2022

Pakistan crisis

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis a day earlier as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan SC took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.