On Monday, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged his supporters to gather at Zaman Park, Lahore for the funeral prayers of those who are “martyred” in the protest. Earlier this month, the PTI chief was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust Case. Following his arrest, his supporters staged multiple demonstrations across the country which escalated within few hours. From causing a rampage outside the Pak military headquarters to ransacking the house of the Lahore Commander Corps, Pakistan burned like never before. The protest that lasted for 72 hours led to the death of several supporters of the cricketer-turned-politician.

“We are going to offer funeral prayers in absentia today at Zaman Park […] for the martyred who had gone out for their right to protest peacefully,” said the PTI chairman in a video message shared by the party on Monday. “There is no investigation done on this, there is no inquiry,” he added. Earlier today the Lahore High Court accepted the bail petition of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust Case. "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's announcement of absentee funeral prayers for the participants of the May 9 peaceful protest Special message from Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan," the party wrote on Twitter on Monday.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کا 9 مئی کے پرامن احتجاج کے شرکاء کی غائبانہ نمازِ جنازہ کی ادائیگی کا اعلان



چیئرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کا خصوصی پیغام pic.twitter.com/B3MhBW1g7w — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 15, 2023

Lahore High Court to hear Khan's plea on May 16

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid had fixed May 16 for the hearing of Khan's plea after his counsel assured provision of the court's orders. The cricketing veteran was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case on May 9. After being released on bail from the Islamabad High Court, Kahan filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, fearing that he might get arrested again. According to Dunya News, in the plea, Khan sought details of the case registered against him and stated that he was being politically victimised in the case. Following his address to the nation, after his release from the Islamabad High Court, Khan explained why his wife Bushra Bibi was a trustee of the infamous Al-Qadir University.

“My wife’s name is also among the trustees (of the University)”, he asserted. “There is so much propaganda today. I have never seen such controlled television. They receive orders from namaloom afraad. They should explain who a trustee is. Trustees don’t receive any salary. A trustee is a person who wants to do welfare work,” he added. Khan went on to exclaim that he made his wife the trustee because she has thorough “knowledge of Seeratun Nabi”. In the same speech, Khan stated his purpose behind establishing this trust in 2019. “My Purpose behind establishing the Al-Qadir Trust was to create leaders in the light of Prophet Mohammad,” Khan asserted. He then went on to emphasise his philanthropy endeavours. “The Cancer hospitals and colleges I found caters to the poor. The idea was to create leaders here as well,” Khan recalled. The country was engulfed in a massive nationwide protest following Khan’s arrest on May 9.