Imran Khan Vows To 'fight Till Last Ball', Secret Messages Shown To Pak Cabinet: Reports

With just days to go for the no-confidence motion, sources have told Republic that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to 'fight till the last ball'. The Premier has asserted that he has the support of the people and has claimed a 'foreign conspiracy' in this, Pakistan media reported.

"I will fight to the last ball, I will take them out of the ground," the Prime Minister said as per sources quoted by Pakistani media. He added, "The people are with us. Attempts are being made to overthrow the elected government under a foreign conspiracy. Opposition remains a tool of foreign elements."

Sources have also claimed that Imran Khan is 'disappointed' that parliamentary leaders of PTI allies, who were invited to attend the meeting today, were absent. "National issues should have been taken seriously", Khan said as per sources, who added that 'secret messages' to Cabinet members were shown on the teleprompter

They further claimed that a decision had been taken to present a confidential post in the National Security Committee meeting. "Shah Mehmood Qureshi will give a briefing on the secret correspondence in the camera session of the National Assembly. Prime Minister Imran Khan will convene a meeting of the National Security Committee," they said.

"The military leadership will also be taken into confidence regarding the secret correspondence. Cabinet members were sealed under the Official Secrets Act by showing a secret letter," they added.

Opp'n, Army mounts pressure, Imran Khan cancels address

Earlier today, the joint Opposition with Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)'s Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Bilawal Bhutto, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P)'s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDP)'s Fazal-ur-Rehman demanded Imran Khan's resignation.

During the briefing in Islamabad, Bhutto outlined how allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were joining the opposition every day. "He (Imran Khan) has lost the majority and is no more the Prime Minister. Leave Imran Khan behind and start a new journey of Democracy in Pakistan," he said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan cancelled his address to the country on Wednesday. Republic has learnt that the Pakistan PM 'looked nervous' and kept postponing the address first scheduled for 5 PM to 6 PM and then 7 PM, before taking the call to cancel it for the day.

The development came after Khan met the Pakistan army top brass, which reportedly asked for his resignation. Sources have revealed that in a last-ditch attempt to save his position, Khan may take on Army in an on-camera National Security Committee (NSC) meeting or try to invoke an emergency.