Imran Khan Vs Pakistan Army: How The Premier Fell Out Of Bajwa's Favour

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to address the biggest rally of his political career on Sunday, March 27. Rumours are strife that the PM is likely to either bid adieu to the nation ahead of the no-confidence motion against his government or announce a new Army Chief-- both massive developments which could shake up the dynamics of Pakistan politics.

While fissures between Imran Khan and the Army establishment became visible when the former in his profanity-laced address on March 10 snubbed Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, tensions between the two can be traced as far back as October 2021. Here is a timeline of how Imran Khan fell out of the kingmaker's favour.

Khan-Bajwa face-off over appointment of DG(ISI)

On October 13, Pakistan media reported that the appointment of Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had sparked tensions between Imran Khan and the influential Army chief Gen. The post of the ISI chief was vacated by Gen Faiz Hameed after he was asked to take charge as the Peshawar Corps Commander in the first week of October. However, following his transfer, decisions regarding the new spy chief reportedly caused friction between Khan and Bajwa. Speculations of dissension between the two sides emerged after sources revealed that the PM had still not issued the notification for Anjum’s appointment, almost a week after his name was finalised.

After maintaining a long silence, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry attempted a face-saver and said that Prime Minister Khan and Army chief Bajwa had a “long sitting” to discuss the matter of the ISI chief.

"I see on social media, there are many who have wishes; I want to tell them that the Prime Minister’s Office will never undermine the respect of the Pakistan Army and army chief. And the COAS and the army will never take any step that will undermine the respect of Pakistan’s prime minister or civil setup," the Pakistan Minister asserted.

It is important to mention that the post of the ISI chief is considered to be one of the most powerful positions in the Pakistan Army which wields power in matters of security and foreign policy as a deep state. Even though the Prime Minister is the legal authority for the appointment, the Army Chief's blessings are key to the post.

Imran Khan openly lashes out at Pakistan Army in address

Days after being hit by the announcement of a no-confidence motion, Imran Khan hit out openly at the Pakistan Army on March 10 after the latter gave him a massive jolt by refusing to back his government. Slamming the Pakistan Army's 'neutrality' and their decision to keep away from politics, the country's Prime Minister compared the Pakistan Army to animals in a viral address.

"Allah didn't allow us to be neutral as only animals are neutral," he said.

He also hit at Bajwa's suggestion to refrain from using derogative remarks against Opposition leaders at the public gathering at the Dir Scouts ground. "I was just talking to Gen Bajwa and he told me not to refer to Fazl as 'diesel'. But I am not the one who is saying that. The people have named him diesel," Khan reportedly said referring to JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

#WATCH "Only animals are NEUTRAL. Good human beings pick a side & stand with truth." - Prime Minister of #Pakistan Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/i5izKw2WUA — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 11, 2022

Bajwa tells Imran Khan to step down: Reports

Later, on March 22, the Pakistan Army reportedly made its position even more clear despite its statement of wanting to 'stay out of politics.' Reports claimed that the Army's top brass, led by Bajwa asked Khan to resign after the end of the two-day Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on Wednesday.

The decision to oust Imran Khan was taken by Bajwa and three other senior lieutenant generals after the Pakistani Army chief and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Nadeem Anjum met Imran Khan, sources claimed. All four military leaders determined not to give any escape route to the cricketer-turned-politician.

This happened even as Imran Khan met the Army Chief on Friday- a meeting which focused on the agenda of the OIC summit, the ongoing unrest in Balochistan and the looming no-confidence motion.

It remains to be seen if Imran Khan can uphold PTI's slim 155-member claim in the nation's Assembly.