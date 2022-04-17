Imran Khan Wants Friendship With Humanity, Says ‘I Am Not Anti-India Or Anti-US’

I am not ‘anti-India, anti-Europe or anti-US’, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan proclaimed on Sunday. Addressing a rally in Karachi, the ousted PM asserted that he was never against any country and stood with the ‘humanity of the world’. He further added that he sought 'friendship with everyone, but slavery with no one.'

'Match was fixed': Imran Khan

Interestingly, in the lead up to the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had levelled a slew of allegations against the United States accusing them of holding a grudge against him for his US visit and plotting to topple his regime. At his Sunday rally, he reiterated those claims evoking a cricket analogy. The former cricketer said he knew the “match was fixed” when the vote of no-confidence motion was moved against him. Khan alleged that the “conspiracy” was in the works for the past three to four months as turncoats, who quit his party, as well as some journalists, were holding "meetings" in the US embassy.

“A journalist told me that a lot of money is being spent on us. Thus, the conspiracy had been in the works for a while, and then our US ambassador meets Donald Lu (US assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs),” he claimed.

Khan had flown to Karachi on a chartered flight to address a political rally amid allegations against him of laundering state wealth and retaining precious gifts of the state treasury. As per ANI, during his three-and-a-half-year stint as PM, Khan received 58 gifts amounting to over Rs 140 million from world leaders and retained all of them either by paying a negligible amount or even without any payment. Sitting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has alleged that Khan has 'sold' all the Toshakhana presents in Dubai and made an earning of an estimated Rs 155 million - a claim which is yet to be verified.

