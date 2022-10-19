Imran Khan Wants To 'blackmail' Govt: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the general elections will be held on time, asserting that the ruling PML-N government will not be "blackmailed" by ousted premier Imran Khan's repeated protest threats.

Khan, 70, recently said the coalition rulers were "running away" from elections after the government rejected his suggestion of holding snap polls.

Khan has warned that he will march towards Islamabad by the end of this month if the government fails to take a decision on announcing the date for the general elections.

The current term of the National Assembly will end in August, 2023.

Khan told reporters that cases were lodged against him because the government was trying its best to disqualify him.

"Imran Khan wants to blackmail the government with his protest sit-in and the long march into Islamabad," Asif said in response to Khan's comments.

"However, the government will not be blackmailed," he told Geo News on Tuesday.

The minister asserted that the general elections will undoubtedly take place on time, though the Constitution and law of Pakistan authorise the government to hold early polls if it wants to.

"We will not make decisions based on our desire. Instead, the decisions will be made in accordance with the Constitution and law," he said.

Asif said no negotiations are being held between Khan and the establishment as there is no room for compromise.

Khan talked about the "negotiation thing" to offer his aides some hope. A couple of meetings took place thanks to Khan's old acquaintance, Asif said.

He also said that the selection process for the appointment of a new army chief will likely begin within the next five to seven days. Asif said five names will be forwarded and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pick one of them.

No decision has been reached so far about the appointment of the upcoming army chief, he said, adding the next army chief will not be controversial.

The PTI chief would attempt to create controversy over the upcoming appointment, Asif said.

Meanwhile, Khan has reiterated his resolve to launch the anti-government protest movement before the end of the current month [October] at all costs.

He said that the march was crucial for "haqeeqi azadi (real freedom)" of Pakistan.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, reportedly with the backing of the military, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. He was replaced by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif.

