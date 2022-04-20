Imran Khan Warned By Pakistan Security Agencies Of 'severe Threat' Ahead Of Lahore Event

Days after being booted out from Prime Ministerial Office, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan has been warned by officials of a severe threat to him. Office of the Deputy Commission of Lahore, responding to a letter by PTI for arrangements regarding Jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan, said that alerts have been received from security agencies.

"As per the latest intelligent assessment made at the district and provincial levels, it is recommended that ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan should address the public gathering virtually by video conference and LED display instead of making a physical appearance at Iqbal Park, Lahore on 21-04-22," read the reply with signatures of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Lahore.

It is interesting to note here that before his dramatic ouster, Niazi had appeared for an interview with Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif on ARY News, and claimed that 'his life was in danger'. The cricketer-turned-politician had even said that he was aware of a 'conspiracy' against him since August, 2021.

'Knew the match was fixed'

For the unversed, over corruption scandals and mismanagement of the economy, the Pakistan Opposition proposed a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. The beleaguered former Pakistan PM claiming that he was the victim of a US-led conspiracy, got away with the no-confidence motion once, without voting. But with the intervention of the Pakistan Supreme Court, voting on the motion was conducted, and 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member house, leading to his ouster.

Khan has been going all across Pakistan, holding rallies after Shehbaz Sharif replaced him as the premiere of the South Asian country. Addressing a rally recently in Karachi, the PTI chief asked people "whether his government was a victim of “conspiracy or interference”. He told people in Karachi, during a show of power in the shadows of the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum, “Raise your hands and tell me if it was an interference or a conspiracy against our country," and went on to claim that the “conspiracy was in the works for the past three to four months as turncoats, who quit his party, as well as some journalists, were holding meetings in the US embassy."