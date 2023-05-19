'Imran Khan Will Face Failure': Pakistan PM Sharif Says Nation's Ideology More 'powerful'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter on Friday and wrote that that the “ideology of Pakistan is far more credible and powerful” than PTI Chairman and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s “impure and selfish ambitions".

"Ever since the shameful, tragic and tragic events of May 9, I have been thinking about their negative impact and implications. The more I think about this dark day, the more I feel outraged that we have become enemies of the ideology of Pakistan itself," the Pakistan premier tweeted.

9 مئی کے شرمناک، المناک اور افسوسناک واقعات کے بعد سے میں ان کے منفی اثرات و مضمرات کے بارے سوچ رہا ہوں۔ جتنا میں اس سیاہ دن کے بارے سوچتا ہوں اتنا ہی میرے غم و غصے میں اضافہ ہوتا جا رہا ہے کہ ہم پاکستان کے نظریے کے خود ہی دشمن بن گئے ہیں۔ عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کے بعد عمران نیازی… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 19, 2023

"After dividing the people, Imran Niazi (Imran Khan) indulged in trying to humiliate the state institutions. When all his efforts to get the government failed, he attacked the state of Pakistan with his hate speech and agitations. He probably had no idea that the ideology of Pakistan was far more credible and powerful than his impure and selfish ambitions. God willing, he will definitely face failure," he concluded.

Imran Khan allows police search of home for suspects

On Friday, Imran Khan stated that he would permit a police search of his residence regarding accusations that he was sheltering individuals sought after for their involvement in the recent unrest occurring during protests against the government, organised by his followers.

Amid approximately 100 pending legal cases against him, Khan, the prominent opposition leader, made an appearance in a court in his hometown of Lahore. He sought safeguards against potential arrest in various terrorism-related cases that authorities have brought up against him, marking another challenge he is currently confronting.

Following his arrest in a corruption case in the capital, Islamabad, last week, Imran Khan expressed strong disapproval of the several days of violence that unfolded. His supporters engaged in destructive acts targeting public property and military installations. In the clashes that ensued between his followers and the police nationwide, a minimum of 10 individuals lost their lives.

The unrest finally ceased when Pakistan's Supreme Court intervened and ordered the release of Imran Khan. The police had been pursuing Khan on charges of instigating violence among his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party supporters. However, Khan refutes these allegations, asserting that he was already in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau, facing a corruption case, at the time when the clashes broke out.

During his appearance before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, Imran Khan adopted a conciliatory stance. The judge granted him temporary protection from arrest in three terrorism cases, extending until early June.

“Yes, I condemn it,” Khan told reporters at the Lahore court, speaking of the rampage. “There is no Pakistani who will not condemn the violence.”

Following Imran Khan's release from arrest and his subsequent return to Lahore, the police cordoned off his residence, claiming that he was harboring approximately 30 to 40 suspects associated with the violent incidents in his upscale Zaman Park residence.