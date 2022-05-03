Imran Khan Willing To Hold Talks With Pak Govt On Early Elections: Sheikh Rasheed

Former Pakistan Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Monday, 2 May, said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is willing to hold talks with the government on early elections in Pakistan, Ary News reported citing Voice of America. Rasheed further said that they were not in favour of tensions with the state institution. However, Rasheed added that if it occurs, he will stand firmly with Imran Khan.

In response to a question regarding sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabawi, Sheikh Rasheed denied involvement in the incident. Rasheed stressed that he cannot think about provoking people to disrespect the Holy place. In the meantime, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has begun preparations for the general elections of 2023, ARY News reported quoting sources. As per reports, the Election Commission of Pakistan has written letters to the Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Housing and the Bureau of Statistics.

Imran Khan accuses Biden administration for regime change

Earlier, former Prime Minister Imran Khan refrained from condemning the sloganeering by the people at Masjid-e-Nabawi mosque against the newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation in Medina, ANI reported citing The News International. Khan called the whole incident a "public reaction" and stressed that they have not told people to "come out" and protest against the government. Imran Khan has claimed that there was a foreign conspiracy involved in removing his government.

Furthermore, ousted PM Imran Khan has written letters to Pakistan's President Arif Alvi and the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, raising demand for an investigation into the "foreign conspiracy" charges. He called it a "serious matter" where a vote of no-confidence was used to remove his government with his alliance partners supporting opposition parties. He has even accused the Biden administration of regime change in Pakistan. As per reports, the Pakistan government said that they would be arresting former Prime Minister Imran Khan for hooliganism and sloganeering against his successor to the post, Shehbaz Sharif.

PTI holds protests in Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan's Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) held several protests across the country for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" for regime change and to remove Imran Khan from power. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister on April 11 while Pakistan People's Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took oath as the new Foreign Minister from Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi in Islamabad.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Twitter/@SheikhRasheed