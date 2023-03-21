Imran Khan Writes To Top Judge To Investigate 'assassination Plot’ At His Lahore Residence

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, on Monday, wrote to the Chief Justice of Pakistan saying that there is a "continuing threat to his life" and that there may be a plot to carry out an assault against him at his home, Pakistan's Geo TV reported. Khan requested a probe into the alleged scheming to kill him. PTI chief, in the letter, appealed to CJP Umar Ata Bandial to order a "comprehensive investigation" into "continuing threats" to his life. He alleged that the "assault" being plotted against him in Zaman Park residence must be thoroughly investigated.

In November, last year, Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Wazirabad as an unidentified gunman opened fire. "Allah has given me another life, I will fight back Inshallah," Khan said in his first statement on Twitter. Later he launched accusations on the sitting Pakistan premier Shehbaz Sharif and his aides for orchestrating the assassination plot against him. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry meanwhile stated that Imran Khan was shot in the leg in a 'targeted attack.'

اسلام آباد میں عدالتی پیشی کے دوران قتل اور اہلیہ کی تنہا موجودگی میں زمان پارک کی رہائشگاہ پر حملے کا معاملہ



چیئرمین تحریک انصاف نے تفصیلات چیف جسٹس آف پاکستان کو بھجوا دیں pic.twitter.com/az0iGjXIj8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 20, 2023

'Walked into a death trap': Imran Khan

On March 20, the ex-Pakistan Premier took to his official Twitter handle and claimed that he "will expose" how he almost walked into a death trap. "[There was] a plot to kill me in the Judicial Complex; and how Almighty Allah saved me in the nick of time," Pakistan's former leader said. On Monday as Khan left for Islamabad Judicial Complex for his court hearing in the Toshakhana case, his home was raided by the Punjab Police.

70-year-old Khan was summoned to the district and sessions court in connection with the Toshakhana corruption case, the charges of wrongdoings that he denies and labels as false. His third wife Bushra bibi was summoned by Pakitsan's anti-corruption watchdog. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is facing several charges of corruption, which he deems as "politically motivated" by the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government. An arrest warrant against him was suspended on Friday last week after the PTI supporters dodged his detention by blocking Islamabad's police's entry to his home in Lahore, which was raided.

Police, however, detained Khan's nephew and dozens of PTI supporters for their alleged involvement in attacking security personnel outside Islamabad court. Close to 198 supporters of Khan have been arrested so far in a string of raids as they continue to protest to back the PTI chief and avoid him from being nabbed by the cops.

(Credit: Imran Khan/Twitter)

A court on Monday also extended the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till March 24 in connection with a separate judge-threatening case. Taking to his Twitter handle, Pakistan's former premier informed, "Tomorrow LHC is hearing our contempt petition. This is a very important case because the decision that comes on it will rest the future of respect for court decisions by the powerful. We will always stand by the Constitution and Rule of Law to courageously fight oppression and injustice."