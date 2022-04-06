'Imran Khan, You Are A Disgrace For Taking Down Entire Pakistan With You': PML-N's A Iqbal

Amid the political crisis in Islamabad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday touched upon Imran Khan's relations with the United States and the hovering conspiracy theory by PTI. Deeming the Khan-led regime as the 'most corrupt government in the history of Pakistan', major political parties initiated a no-trust motion against Khan on March 8. Following this and as slated to go on a vote session in Assembly, on April 3 the House Deputy Speaker dismissed the motion and said that foreign parties had been instigating Opposition leaders to topple Pakistan's civilian government.

Though matters of the Assembly fall under the purview of the Speaker solely, an anguished Opposition reached out to the Supreme Court and a committee was subsequently constituted to resolve the ongoing crisis while aligning with the constitution.

You are a disgrace Imran Khan: PML-N leader

"Imran Khan is defaming all of Pakistan for his interests and I want to ask Imran if Donald Lu threatened his government, how was he Imran's guest at a keynote address on March 15? From March 7 to March 27, you did nothing about the 'threat' or 'conspiracy letter' when you learnt that action will be taken against you in the money laundering case, you invented in the 'foreign conspiracy' plot," Ahsan Iqbal said on news agency Geo News.

"Imran, you are a disgrace, you are taking down entire Pakistan with you. You took debt to cover your incompetency. I hope Supreme Court will do justice," Iqbal added.

Imran Khan facing money laundering case in US: PML-N General Secy

In a significant admission, the PML-N Secretary-General stated the PTI founder is facing charges of money laundering in the United States and there exist 2 sets of investigations against Khan. He went on to allege that the 'foreign conspiracy' theory is a bid to escape action against himself and that he has been concealing facts on matters of public concern.

"Imran Khan is facing two investigations in America. One is a fund-raising case wherein money laundering originated from the US and took place in Pakistan. Imran is also under the scanner for receiving funds from Abraaj group Chief Arif Naqvi," Iqbal said while adding that Khan is attempting to evade investigations.

Imran Khan blames 'threat letter' & foreign involvement to topple PTI govt

On March 30, the 69-year-old Khan mentioned a 'threat letter' during his party's mega rally and termed it as a part of a foreign conspiracy to oust his authorities, given that he was following an independent foreign policy. Naming the United States as the ones behind the letter, he later clarified that it was a 'slip of the tongue'.

However, an alert US responded to speculations and the accusation levelled by Khan. "There is no truth to these (threat letter) allegations. We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law," said a US State Dept spokesperson.

Critics and Opposition have come down heavy on Khan for 'damaging' Pakistan's relations with global powers through his recent tirade at the US to evade the no-trust vote session.