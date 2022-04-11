Imran Khan's 6 Aides Barred From Foreign Travel By Federal Investigation Agency: Reports

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, the country's top investigation agency has listed six key aides of ousted prime minister Imran Khan to prevent them from leaving the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) placed the names of the six on the stop list on Sunday after Khan was removed from office by the joint Opposition through a no-confidence vote, Geo News reported. Being on the list bars the officials from traveling abroad without permission.

They are:

1. PM’s former principal secretary Azam Khan

2. Ex-special assistant to PM on political communication Shahbaz Gill

3. Ex-adviser to PM on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar

4. Director-General Anti Curption Punjab Gohar Nafees

5. DG Federal Investigation Agency Punjab Zone ll Muhammad Rizwan

6. PTI’s head of social media Dr. Arsalan Khalid

The FIA introduced the system of stop lists in 2003 to prevent unwanted people from trying to leave the country in the shortest possible time, as placing someone's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) takes a long time. The people on the ECL too, are prohibited from leaving Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court to add Imran Khan, Former Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to the Exit Control List. The plea was filed just before the voting on the no-confidence motion started.

Imran Khan loses no-trust vote

Despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Government's hectic efforts to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, the joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Khan from the Prime Minister's office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him after a day of high drama. Khan, 69, became the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

