Imran Khan's Aide Fawad Chaudhry Loses Cool At Presser, Calls Reporter 'kiraye Ka Aadmi'

Amid Pakistan's constitutional crisis, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday, April 6, got into a fight with reporters outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan. This comes on the day Pakistan's Supreme Court is expected to rule on petitions challenging the legal validity of Prime Minister Imran Khan, dissolving the parliament and calling for early elections.

In a video, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry was seen arguing with the reporters during a press briefing. It is learned that the fight broke out between reporters and Fawad after he called a Pakistani journalist, Matiullah Jan, a 'gun for hire'. The situation intensified as the reporters demanded Fawad Chaudhry's apology, further not allowing the press conference to continue.

According to a Geo news report, the incident occurred when the PTI leader and former Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar were addressing a press conference. When a journalist asked a question about Farah Khan, Fawad Chaudhry responded harshly and the briefing turned into a heated argument.

Farah Khan is a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, who has left the country amid serious allegations of corruption leveled against her by the Opposition.

Other journalists and media representatives present at the site tried to cool the situation but they couldn't reach a peaceful resolution. Further, the journalists boycotted the media talks of all PTI leaders, after the former minister continued derogatory remarks and refused to offer an apology.

During the argument, Fawad accused the journalist of taking money from certain people and called him "kiraye ka aadmi", meaning 'a man on rent'.

Pakistan political crisis

Pakistan Supreme Court has been hearing arguments from Khan’s lawyers and the Opposition since Monday and it delayed its decision on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the National Assembly was dissolved by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, who dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The Opposition has claimed that no constitutional authority rested with the Deputy Speaker to throw out the no-confidence vote and that it was just a move by Imran Khan to retain power.

While it is to be noted that the Supreme Court panel of five judges has not set a date for ruling, it could order the parliament to be reconstituted, call for fresh elections or bar Imran Khan from power if he is found to have violated the constitution.

(Image: AP/RepublicWorld)