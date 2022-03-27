Last Updated:

'Imran Khan's Allies Dumping Him As He Failed To Fulfil Promises': PPP Leader Gabol

PPP leader Nadir Gabol claimed that Imran Khan-led PTI will accuse the West of removing his government from power. "America does not care about him."

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Pakistan

Image: AP/RepublicWorld


Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nadir Gabol told Republic Media Network said that most of the allies of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has already dumped him as he has not delivered any of the promises.

"Imran Khan will spare no stone unturned to save his prime ministership. The writing is on the wall. Most of the allies have deserted him because he is a big burden on their own prospects and future because Imran Khan government has not delivered any of its promises," Gabol said.

He expected that Imran Khan might resign himself, stating there is no way to save his government. "We expect that from tomorrow, the other allies of Imran Khan will start announcing that they are no longer with him." The PPP leader claimed that Imran Khan will accuse the West of removing his government from power. "America does not care about him. He is trying to come across as a victim of West.

Pakistan PM Makes emotional appeal as no-confidence vote looms

Imran Khan on Sunday made an emotional appeal as he faces a no-confidence motion brought by Opposition parties. In a video message, Khan blamed the Opposition for openly looting the country for more than 30 years.

"It is an order by Allah in Quran. Allah directs all Muslims that they have to stand with a good cause and have to oppose anything that is evil. That's what Allah wants. The country has been looted openly for over 30 years. Money of the countrymen has been siphoned off. Using that money they are buying lawmakers who are public representatives. This is going on in broad daylight," Khan said.

The Pakistani Prime Minister added, "I want to share a message with my countrymen that we are against corruption. I am opposing such corruption against the country, such as the trading of public representatives using money earned by countrymen. I want the entire country to come out with me on March 27 and give a strong message to everyone that they dare not do such horsetrading in future."

What happens if Imran Khan fails to clear a no-confidence vote?

If the Imran Khan government fails to clear the no-confident motion, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has already named Nawaz Sharif's brother Nawaz Sharif for the next prime minister of Pakistan.

