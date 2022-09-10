'Imran Khan's Alternative Is Imran Khan': PTI Puts Up Post As Ousted PM Seeks Elections

'Imran Khan's alternative is only Imran Khan,' quipped Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in a Twitter post on Saturday. The remark was made on the microblogging site ahead of the ousted Pakistan Prime Minister's rally in Punjab's Gujranwala, where he once again told PTI supporters to get ready for peaceful protests.

The cricketer-turned-politician in his address during the rally said that he has written to his party’s district wings to mobilise the PTI workers for the next phase of the protest movement. "The rulers are running from elections, but our party will force them into holding general elections," said Khan.

عمران خان کا متبادل صرف عمران خان !! pic.twitter.com/M3uU4zGJmi — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 9, 2022

'Imported government petrified'

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that he will unveil his future strategy in the forthcoming Gujranwala jalsa. Imran Khan said in a Twitter message that Gujranwala public meeting will be the last of the present phase of ‘Haqiqi Azadi (real independence) Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the (Gujranwala) jalsa, he stated.

“Imported government and its handlers are so petrified that nation is standing firmly behind PTI they are desperately moving on Minus 1 formula,” he added.

Imran Khan was ousted from the Prime Minister's post after a no-confidence motion was passed against him with the consent of 174 out of 342 members on April 10. The very next day Shehbaz Sharif replaced him to helm the top post.

Since losing the position, the PTI chairman has held numerous rallies, gatherings and social media activities to present his narrative to the Pakistani people locally and overseas. He has accused, without evidence, the coalition government of working at the behest of the United States. Khan has labelled the Sharif government an “imported government” and popularised the hashtag “imported government na Manzoor” (the imported government is unacceptable).