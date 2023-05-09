Imran Khan's Backers Target Pakistan Spy Agency ISI HQs; Police Fire Live Ammunition

Supporters of Imran Khan on Tuesday attacked Pakistan Spy Agency ISI headquarters and attempted to breach the gates as violent demonstrations erupted across several cities following the detention of the former PM. Reports suggest that the Pakistan Army fired live ammunition at the public in scenes of chaos as many people were critically injured. Enraged Pakistani nationals set fire to the Mianwali PAF Airbase. In the visuals obtained by Republic, a fighter jet was seen going up in flames as a massive demonstrating crowd encircled it.

Khan was dragged and arrested by the Paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday, May 9 as he appeared in a court in Islamabad to face corruption allegations. Footage shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed security forces in riot-control gear coercing the 70-year-old away inside a van.

Protesters breach Frontier Corps in Peshawar, set ablaze the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB)

Shortly after the former Pakistani leader's detention, his supporters ran amok on the streets of Pakistan, as they ransacked General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, and blocked the lanes at Sharea Faisal road in Karachi. The PTI MNAs and MPAs set a barricade on fire and footage that appeared on social media showed a thick plume of smoke emanating from the area. Section 144 was ordered in Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities for 30 days that prohibited the assembly of crowds under the Pakistan Penal Code.

The angry crowd attempted to breach the headquarters of the Frontier Corps in Peshawar and set ablaze the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet, sharing the visuals. A rioting mob gathered outside the residence of the corps commander in Lahore waving PTI flags and demanding the release of Khan. They also flooded the headquarters of the Frontier Corps in Peshawar. Islamabad police, in a tweet, said that at least five police officers were injured during demonstrations, and as many as 43 PTI protesters were arrested for violating law and order.

Violence and unrest gripped Pakistan after PTI official Musarrat Cheema posted a video on Twitter claiming that Imran Khan is "being tortured, and that they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.” A senior PTI politician, Azhar Mashwani, meanwhile urged for nationwide protests across Pakistan, asserting that the arrest was “not acceptable” and that for the party it represents “our red line”. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a video message, asked the Pakistanis “to protest peacefully and express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan”. “In my view, the plan to hold a series of rallies earlier announced by Imran Khan sahib still holds. We have to convert them into rallies of peaceful protests," Qureshi furthermore noted.