Imran Khan’s 'corruption And Bad Governance' Led To Pak Economic Crisis: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Amid the ongoing political turmoil, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his predecessor Imran Khan’s “corruption” and “bad governance” were the main cause of the current economic crisis. In his fresh attack against the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sharif made it clear that his administration came into power when the country was already struggling with an economic crisis, Ary News reported. Sharif accused the cricketer-turned-politician of “destroying the system” for his own political gains.

According to Ary News, the Prime Minister said that the PTI chief was responsible for destabilising relations with key allies and friendly countries. Sharif stated that the country’s economy was actually “ruined” by the PTI government. The remarks by the Pakistan premier came after he urged the country’s voters to “avenge” PML-N’s 2018 electoral defeat. “Imran Khan was made the prime minister through rigged polls with malfunctioning of the RTS (result transmission system) and the PML-N was deprived of its seats,” Sharif said at an election rally on Sunday. Imran Khan has been grappling with multiple legal cases over wide-ranging issues. Earlier today, the Elections Commission of Pakistan issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in a contempt case.

Will Khan get arrested tomorrow?

On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the former Prime Minister in a case relating to contempt of the election body. The development came hours after the ousted premier got relief as the Pakistan Supreme Court restricted Khan from getting arrested in the Quetta lawyer case till August 9.

In the Sunday address, Sharif stated that Imran Khan did “nothing tangible” under his reign. “Where were those $300 billion they (PTI) claimed were parked abroad,” he remarked. “Not a single penny could be brought back,” he added. In his speech Sharif pushed people to bring his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to power. “We, all along with our coalition partners in the government, shall set the country on the path of progress and prosperity,” he declared. “If the people decided to bring Nawaz to power in the upcoming elections, within a decade, the former prime minister will transform the country to compete with India on the economic fronts,” the Pakistani premier added.