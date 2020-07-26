Imran Khan's Ex-wife Jemima's epic Shut-down Of fake Claim In His Favour Surfaces

Shortly after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan made shocking revelations on why she married him, old tweets of his first wife Jemima Goldsmith have surfaced.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat on Sunday shared a tweet from 2017 where a netizen had 'quoted' the British writer and activist trying to present the divorce between Imran and Jemima in Khan's favour saying, "Before the divorce, I asked Imran Khan to leave Pakistan and settle down with me in London. My dad also offered him a running business in Europe but he refused to leave Pakistan..."

His false quote earned a reply from Jemima Goldsmith who tweeted that this was 'a fabricated quote', revealing that her family had offered no business to Imran Khan nor did she want him to settle down with him in London.

Previously, Jemima Goldsmith had said that she was on the receiving end of fatwa, death threats, and even endured protests outside her house due to her Jewish heritage when she was married to Imran Khan and stayed with him in Lahore. She wrote in a 2008 article that she "over-conformed in eagerness to be accepted" into the "new and radically different culture" of Pakistan.

Read: Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Reham Khan Wins Defamation Case In UK High Court

Netizens react

PTI IT cells are pretty dumb 😂 — ThatIndian (@ThatIndian) July 25, 2020

Buoy, that was some brutal humiliation. — Anshu Mishra (@ianteryamiM) July 25, 2020

Imran Khan married Jemima Goldsmith, a British socialite turned writer and activist, and member of the influential Goldschmidt family of England in 1995. Their marriage had ended in a divorce in 2004. In 2015, Khan announced his marriage to the British Pakistani journalist Reham Khan. The marriage lasted nine months and ended in divorce on 30 October 2015. Khan is currently married Bushra Maneka since 2018, who was previously his spiritual mentor, and continues to face attacks from ex-wife Reham, with an entire book being published about him just prior to the 2018 Pakistan elections.

Read: Ex-wife Reham Khan Accuses Pak PM Imran Khan Of Illegal PTI Funding

Read: Asked If She Cried For Imran Khan, Ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith Fires Cryptic One-word Answer