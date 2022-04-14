Imran Khan's Ex-wife Mocks Former Pakistan PM; Suggests He Join Bollywood

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan on Thursday, April 14, took a dig at him again and quipped that the ousted ex-PM should now look forward to making a debut on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ since his political ship sunk after the united opposition overhauled his government.

Reham Khan, who is often in news for her denigrating remarks against her ex-husband, on Thursday, said that Imran Khan ‘performed well’ while defending himself last week with his ‘foreign conspiracy plot.’ She further iterated that former cricketer has 'good comic timing,’ and therefore, he will be a suitable replacement for Navjot Singh Sidhu (Paaji).

'Imran Khan Should replace Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mocking Imran Khan’s repeated references to India during his address and calling Indians the 'khuddar qoum' (very self-respecting people), Reham Khan quipped that Imran should think about moving to India and find a space for himself in Bollywood as he gave an "oscar-winning performance."

"He became emotional. I feel that India should make a space for him. Maybe in Bollywood. I believe he can give an Oscar-winning performance," she was quoted by ANI as telling reporters in Pakistan.

Pakistani media further asked Reham whether he should take up the role of hero or villain, to which she responded, "That depends on him. In Bollywood, heroes become villains, and villains become more popular. But I feel he also has comedic talent... If nothing else, you know that Paaji’s (Navjot Sidhu’s) place is vacant on The Kapil Sharma Show. And now, he is also into shero-Shayari (Urdu couplets)."

She went on to attack Imran Khan, citing his close friendship with Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Imran Khan praises India

Notably, the reactions came in the wake of Imran Khan's address to the people of Pakistan before being ousted, in which he announced that he wouldn't accept an "imported government" ruled by the opposition.

Further, lauding India for having an "independent foreign policy", Khan said that no superpower dares to conspire against India and no one can dictate to them, further pointing out how Pakistan was not just dictated to but also disrespected because they "sell out for dollars."