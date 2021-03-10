Imran Khan's Ex-wife Mocks His Speeches, Shares 'taster Course' On How To Pretend To Be PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan on Wednesday mocked his orating skills. Sharing an image of his most-used quotes during any public address, Reham posted "Imran Khan’s Any Speech Starterpack". From 'random stories from cricket career' to 'short world history lectures', according to Reham, Imran's all speeches mostly have similar material.

Within hours, Reham's Twitter post about how an individual can "pretend" to a Prime Minister has gone viral with several users saying that Imran's "whole life revolves around cricket. He never comes out of it". However, some followers of Pakistan PM also denounced Reham over 'always talking about ex-husband'.

‘Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi’ speech into a rap song

Reham Khan’s dig at ex-husband came when on March 8, artist Saad Alavi posted ‘Aap Ne GHabrana Nahi’ rap song based on Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan’s speech. The rendered song was shared on social media and soon caught the attention of several internet users. The rap song begins with Pakistan PM addressing the public and saying ‘aap ne, sabse pahele, ghabrana nahi hai’. Reportedly, it is from a televised speech of March 2020 when the novel coronavirus had started to spread in the nation.

Shortly after the first line by Imran, the music starts playing in the rap song where the artist has also added his own lyrics and merged them with the lines ‘aap ne ghabrana nahi’. One of the lines of the rap song, written by Alvi says, “Sabun mehnga hojaey to aap ne lagana nahin. Bass aap ne ghabrana nahin”. Soon after the song went viral, internet users started sharing the song and lauded the artist for being ‘so talented’.

One of the internet users wrote, “Just love the way he sand ‘Bhera Gharg ho jaye par aap ne pachtana nahi.’” Several others compared Alvi’s art with Yashraj Mukhate who rose to fame with his ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ rap song. Internet users even said Alvi is “just amazing” and mocked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.