Imran Khan's Ex-wife Mocks PM's Address; Says Pakistan Was Great Without Him In Office

As no-confidence looms over Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his ex-wife Reham Khan continued her scathing attacks on Friday. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Rehman said that Pakistan was great when Imran Khan was 'not the Prime Minister' of the country. In another tweet, the ex-wife of the incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister added that Imran Khan was 'history' and that the country should focus on standing together for 'cleaning the mess'.

"I think we should focus on standing together for cleaning the mess Naya Pakistan has left," she wrote in the tweet. The statement of Rehman comes in response to Imran Khan's national address, which he delivered on Thursday after multiple postponements. During his address, the Pakistan Prime Minister confirmed that the no-confidence motion trailed against him by the Opposition will be put to vote on April 3, Sunday. He claimed that he was 'not scared'.

Imran is history!! I think we should focus on standing together for cleaning the mess Naya Pakistan has left. https://t.co/2Bp04ZDbqY — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 1, 2022

'Will fight till the last ball'

Underlining that he was in fact ready for the trust vote on April 3, Imran Khan said, "On Sunday, there will be a vote, and the future of Pakistan will be decided on the basis of that vote. I was asked to resign, but I will fight till the last ball. I never accept defeat." The Pakistan Prime Minister further added," I want to tell rebel Members of National Assembly (MNA)s that people won't forgive and forget your act. People will remember that you sold your country to a foreign conspiracy, that tried to topple a country with independent foreign policy."

Notably, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost the majority in the 342-member House after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) struck a deal with the Opposition on Wednesday, March 30. As per the latest change in the dynamics, PTI has 166 members (155 PTI MNAs and 11 allies) in the National Assembly, while the united opposition has 175 members. The majority mark is 172.