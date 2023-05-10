Imran Khan's Ex Wife Reham Khan Makes First Statement; 'My Only Concern Is..'

Following the arrest of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan by the country's paramilitary forces, his ex-wife Reham Khan on Wednesday released the first-ever statement taking to her social media. As civil unrest rocked neighbouring Pakistan, with angry protesters taking to violence on the streets, the ex-wife of former Pakistan leader, Reham Khan said that she holds "no personal enmity" with anyone making muted references to Khan. "My only concern is and will continue to be about the security of Pakistanis and our sovereignty. Many times external forces have used some people to destroy our economy and spread anarchy. It has a long history but we need to change our fortunes," the ex-wife of Khan noted.

Reham's remark came as 70-year-old Imran Khan is currently in police custody and was presented in an Islamabad court for the hearing in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Pakistan'sNational Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested the court for a 14-day physical remand of the ex-PM, a move that his attorneys are opposing.

Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] was detained from the premises of the Islamabad High Court as he appeared to do biometrics for the hearing of more than 100 corruption cases. The PTI chief was detained in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which his wife Bushra Bibi has also been named as one of the prime accused. Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said in a statement on Tuesday that the former prime minister was arrested “for the crime of corruption” in the trust.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf files petition In Supreme Court against Khan's detention

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court to challenge his arrest on the premises of the Islamabad High Court's ruling and for backing his rampant arrest by the paramilitary forces in connection with a corruption case. The petition was submitted to the Supreme Court to nullify the verdict announced by the Islamabad High Court [IHC] on Khan's detention, Pakistan's Dawn News reported. "An application in the Supreme Court was filed by barrister Ali Zafar and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry challenging the verdict of the IHC against Imran Khan," according to the paper. Following the mayhem ensuing countrywide by PTI supporters demanding Khan's release, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi summoned an emergency meeting of the seven-member committee to review the situation and devise a comprehensive strategy to secure the safe and early release of the party chair Khan. He noted that the demand for Khan's release is "reasonable and legitimate."