Imran Khan's Ex-wife Reham Khan Takes A Dig At PTI For Sharing Photoshopped Pic Of Rally

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan on Monday attempted a dig at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for allegedly using a "photoshopped" image to represent PTI's rally in Lahore on Sunday.

Reham retweeted a post, which pointed out an image shared by PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, that said, "Pictures of old meetings were smashed by PTI people. When the lie flopped, the photos were edited and shared. Suppose @ImranKhanPTI people have rejected you badly."

In a separate tweet, she said, "Photoshopped PM to photoshopped jalsas!! FB ka Vazir I Azam wapis FB pey!! (Photoshopped PM to photoshopped rallies!! FB's Prime Minister back to FB!!).

Photoshopped PM to photoshopped jalsas!! FB ka Vazir I Azam wapis FB pey!! — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 11, 2022

TV anchor Reham Khan is Imran Khan's second wife. They divorced in 2015 after a brief 10 months of marriage.

Imran Khan, who effectively lost the majority in the 342-member Pakistan National Assembly, had dissolved Parliament and called for fresh polls on April 3 after the deputy speaker rejected a no-confidence motion against him. However, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial-led Supreme Court bench in a landmark 5-0 verdict on April 7 struck down the deputy speaker's ruling and ordered the speaker to call a session on April 9 to organise the no-confidence vote.

Khan failed to pass his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 due to defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition. Notably, he is also the first premier in Pakistan whose fate was decided through a trust vote.

PTI MNAs resign from National Assembly

The lawmakers belonging to PTI resigned from the National Assembly ahead of the voting to elect a new Prime Minister. Imran Khan's close aide and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain stated that the former ruling party will fight for freedom and not become part of any government which was being formed under a "foreign agenda".

Opposition candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are in the race to become the new premier. In the 342-member House, the winning candidate should get the support of at least 172 lawmakers. The combined opposition that is supporting Shehbaz has shown the requisite numbers in the no-trust vote.