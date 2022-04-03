Last Updated:

Imran Khan's Ex-wife Says Pakistan PM 'lacks Intelligence'; Calls Him 'Mini Trump'

Reham Khan's comments come as the Pakistani PM narrowly avoided being ousted from power via a no-trust motion that was disallowed in Pakistan's Assembly.

Pakistan

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan dubbed the Pakistani Prime Minister a "Mini Trump" and urged Twitter to take action against his inflammatory tweets. 

Reham's comments come as the Pakistani Prime Minister narrowly avoided being ousted from power via a no-trust motion against him at the National Assembly on April 3. In an unexpected development, the no-trust vote by the opposition was disallowed at the Assembly, which was later dissolved.

 

Following his instigation of US Capitol violence in January 2021, former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended. Reham Khan tweeted a photo of Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu discussing their future plans. In her post, Reham also alluded to Sidhu's defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections, as well as Khan's present woes.

The Pakistani Prime Minister's wife was presumably referring to Imran Khan's tweet lauding Kyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan, in which Khan said that his party's victory in the local election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an "early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies."

Khan labelling his opponents as traitors and 'foreign' operatives ahead of the no-trust vote has also invited sharp criticism against the Prime Minister.   

Imran Khan lacks intelligence and capability: Reham Khan 

Reham Khan claimed that what Imran Khan lacks is "intelligence and capability," citing the Pakistan Prime Minister's address to the nation, in which he stated that "with God's grace, he has acquired everything in life - fame, wealth, and etc."

"Imran is history," she exclaimed.

Opposition says have 'Plan B' after trust-vote against Khan dismissed

Even after the dismissal of the no-confidence motion and the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly, the Opposition is not ready to give up and claims to have a Plan B against the Imran Khan government. The no-trust motion, passed by the Opposition last month was declared "null and void" today after Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed "foreign hand behind the regime change operation".

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the motion terming it ‘unconstitutional’, and adjourned the session. Moments later, PM Imran Khan shocked the Opposition by advising President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assembly and allow fresh elections. 

However, PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb asserted that the Opposition have a second plan to oust Khan from power. 

"We have a Plan B. Imran is a traitor. The people of Pakistan should not accept PTI. They are trying to spread anarchy in the country. Other Opposition members and we are still inside the House. We will protest against this," she said.

