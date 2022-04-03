Imran Khan's Ex-wife Slams Pakistan PM Ahead Of No-trust Vote; 'What If...'

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan who has been continuously criticising him over the past few days has now taken to Twitter to make a direct attack on the Pakistani Prime Minister.

In a tweet shared this morning, Reham Khan took a dig at the Pakistan PM and said that she won't be surprised at "one final U Turn" taken by Imran Khan at the last moment. "What if he also sits outside in dharna/protest instead of inside?", she said ahead of voting for the no-confidence motion on Sunday.

I wouldn’t be surprised at one final U Turn. What if he also sits outside in dharna/protest instead of inside? — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 3, 2022

Following this, in another tweet, she also referred to the "secret letter" mentioned by Imran Khan previously calling it "evidence of a foreign conspiracy", and said, "Instead of threatening to show a foreign conspiracy letter maybe he can show his resignation letter finally? Jao mein nhi khelta NCM."

This is not the first time when the Pakistani Prime Minister's ex-wife has taken on him ahead of the crucial vote of the no-confidence motion in the Pakistani National Assembly on Sunday. Earlier in a series of tweets, she had been launching fierce attacks on the ruling PTI government in Pakistan and PM Khan.

Imran Khan's no-confidence motion and 'secret letter'

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been terming the no-confidence motion as a "huge foreign conspiracy" against Pakistan. Earlier, during a rally, he had also shared a letter further calling it "evidence of the foreign conspiracy" against his government. However, without revealing the contents of the letter, he clearly named the US as the country behind the threat letter in what appeared to be a slip of tongue.

All this comes at a time when Imran Khan is at a very critical juncture of his political career when he lost the majority after a series of defections from his alliance.

(Image: AP)