'Imran Khan's Fallout Unfortunate Event In Pakistan's History': PTI Leader Samir Shaikh

After Imran Khan stepped down as the Prime Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Samir Mir Shaikh on Sunday, April 11, termed Imran Khan's fallout as 'unfortunate'. Speaking to Republic TV, Samir expressed confidence in Imran Khan getting back to power as he is loved and supported by the people of Pakistan.

The PTI leader told Republic, "It is unfortunate what happened last night. Some people came together to get PM Seat and succeeded".

He further mentioned that Imran Khan is at the peak of his popularity and that the people love Imran. He stated that the PTI demands an election as they want the people's mandate.

Samir said, "We want an election because we want people's mandate. Hope to see Imran Khan back as PM with 2/3rd majority".

Expressing distress over the no-trust motion, Samir wrote in a tweet, "April 10th will go down in the history of Pakistan as Black Day, when horse trading, foreign hands, and dirty politics won, and stood defeated but tall and proud Imran Khan, with the resolve to fight for his nation and its sovereignty".

Pak Oppn officially nominate Shehbaz Sharif for PM post

In the latest update, the Joint Opposition has formally nominated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister candidate of Pakistan. National Assembly will meet on Monday, April 11, at 2 p.m. to elect a new Prime Minister. Sharif was an expected candidate to replace Imran Khan as the country’s prime minister as he has been consistently identified as the Opposition’s sole candidate for the post of prime minister.

Khan removed as Pakistan PM

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties, secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister, on what was a dramatic night in the Pakistan National Assembly, with multiple adjournments of the lower house.

In the history of Pakistan, Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to lose a no-trust vote. Putting an end to a dramatic week, Imran Khan was successfully removed as PM. Opposition groups in Pakistan's Parliament had filed a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of economic mismanagement.

Imran Khan skipped the trust vote and his party lawmakers staged a walkout during the voting.

(Image: Instagram/SamirMirShaikhOfficial/AP)