Pakistan: Imran Khan Makes Last Bid Before No-confidence Vote; Repeats Foreign Plot Theory

With the no-confidence vote just two days away, Imran Khan attempted his last shot at saving his Prime Ministerial post during an exclusive conversation with Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif on ARY News on Friday. In the exclusive interview, Imran Khan raked up the issue of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) - an amnesty for politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption, money laundering, murders among others - enforced in 2007 by the then Pakistan President and Army Chief General Pervez Musharraf. The NRO was declared unconstitutional by the Pakistan Supreme Court in 2019.

"General Musharaf gave NRO to save his Government. Giving NRO to them was the biggest mistake, bigger than Marshal Law. I won’t give NRO, even if my life goes," Imran Khan said. The Pakistan Prime Minister further added that the attempts were being made for his ouster for NRO, and added, "Foreign powers need these corrupt people to rule Pakistan, they don’t need to send forces, what they need is these corrupt people. They are ready to sell nation."

"They want foreign aid"

Attacking the joint opposition, Imran Khan claimed that all they wanted was foreign aid, put the country in debt and become rich. The Pakistan Prime Minister further claimed that the likes of Nawaz Sharif brought embarrassment to Pakistan globally, and cited how Pakistanis were labelled as terrorists and killed worldwide.

"Whatever happened with the people of the Trible area in this war on terror just for the sake of American aid can’t be described. I just want them to forgive us. For me the pride of the people of Pakistan is supreme," he said, adding " I am NOT against any country. Foreign Policy is for its own people not for others like they did. We should have friendships with Russia, China, America, UK. That should be limited to peace, not war."

Cornered Imran Khan even resorted to hailing India's foreign policy of non-alignment. "Look at India's foreign policy. They remained non-aligned even during the cold war. They spoke to both US and Russia," the Pakistan PM said. The PTI chief went on to add, "See the respect of the Indian passport and that of ours. We moved to this, just for money. Why people didn’t respect us as they know we took the money and did it. Drone attack permission was given, and they (Foreign powers) admitted that Pakistan gave permission. Rulers of that time were mum as they had properties in foreign countries."

"For 6 months, opposition leaders have been meeting foreign powers"

Imran Khan also took a moment to speak about the 'threat letter' in which, he claimed the foreign power had said that 'Pakistan will face consequences if Imran Khan wins, but will be forgiven in case of his loss.' "This means they know the next government will be working their way. For 6 months, opposition people are meeting foreign powers. I have all the reports that mention which politician was going to which mission (Diplomatic), even journalists and anchors were going. Why are they meeting them, which foreign policy Marriyam Nawaz knows?" he asked.

Having said that, the Pakistan Prime Minister claimed, "My life is in danger." Imran Khan said that he has been aware of the conspiracy against him since August last year, and added, "They indulged in character assassination of me, my wife and her friend. This suits Shahbaz Shareef kind of people, these Cherry Blossom."

"Match will go on till the last ball"

Referring to the no-confidence vote scheduled for April 3, Imran Khan asserted," I think the match will go on till the last ball." The Pakistan Prime Minister further added, "We won’t be able to run Government even if we go through no-confidence Motion with these people who are sold. I won’t speak to Shahbaz Shareef who parked crores in the account of servants. If I speak to him, it will be a sin."