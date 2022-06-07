Imran Khan's IMF Deal Breach Akin To Carrying Out 'suicide Bombings' On Pak: PML-N Leader

Launching a blistering attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former prime minister, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has again turned its gun toward Khan blaming him for neglecting the country during his tenure. In a recent, PML-N leader and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has held Imran Khan accountable for breaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal and further claimed that Khan's 'faulty' decisions were nothing but 'suicide bombings' on Pakistan.

Tweeting about the same, the PML-N shared a video of Abbasi where he claimed,

"PTI carried out suicide bombings throughout the country. The decisions they made in the last month, as well as the manner in which they breached the IMF deal and the savagery with which they did so, were acts of suicide attacks against the country."

Furthermore, blaming Imran Khan for the financial mess and the economic state of the country, Abbasi also said that he has broken all the promises made towards the nation as he has put Pakistan in the doldrums because of his corrupt practices. The former PM also went on to urge the Pakistani community to solve the crisis without any fear.

Lambasting Imran Khan in a stern manner, the PML-N leader also accused his former PTI government of destroying the energy sector of the country as he went on to blame Khan's government for its incompetence and neglect in the energy sector while being in power.

Pakistani lawmaker threatens Shehbaz Sharif government

On one hand, while the ruling government continues to slam the former Imran Khan-led PTI government over its inefficient work towards the country, a PTI lawmaker, loyal to the former prime minister has now threatened to target the ruling leaders with a 'suicide attack' if Imran Khan is harmed. In a video clip shared on Twitter, Attaullah, a lawmaker elected from Karachi in 2018 from PTI clarified his intentions saying that no one will be spared if Imran Khan is harmed.

"If a single hair on Imran Khan's head is harmed, then those running the country be warned: Neither you nor your children will remain. I will be the first to carry out a suicide attack on you, I will not let you go. In the same way, thousands of workers are ready," Attaullah said in the video.

Image: AP