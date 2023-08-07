Imran Khan's Life Is In Danger, Says Shah Mehmood Qureshi After PTI Chief's Arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has claimed that ex-PM Imran Khan's "life is in danger" and the jail officials are not even giving him meals, as per Pakistan-based ARY News. The PTI chief, who has been arrested in the Toshakhana case, was shifted to Attock jail on Saturday. In the Attock jail, the PTI chief spent the night amid high security. On August 5, Imran Khan became the country’s first ex-premier to be kept in Attock jail in Punjab.

According to the court order, additional district and sessions judge Humayun Dilawar sentenced the 70-year-old PTI chief to three years of imprisonment under the Toshakhana case. Following this, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence. The convicted PTI head has been fined PKR 100,000 by the court. The former PM has been barred from holding public office for five years, according to the court.

Qureshi urges Pakistan judiciary to review Khan's living conditions in jail

Qureshi said that the court directed the concerned authorities to keep the PTI chief in the Adiala Jail, however, he has been shifted to the Attock Jail. He even raised concerns over the lack of facilities at the Attock Jail where "B Class" facilities are not provided, reported a local news outlet.

He claimed that instead of B class, Khan has been put in C class prison cell. The lawyers have not been allowed to meet Imran Khan in jail. Due to the restrictions, Khan's lawyers will not be able to file an appeal for the PTI chief’s release without having his signature on the power of attorney.

Qureshi further said that the PTI leader has not been taken to the Poly Clinic's medical board for a medical checkup, which is a required right of every detainee and the jail administration's obligation, reported a Pakistani media outlet. Qureshi has urged the Pakistan judiciary to take note of Khan's living conditions in jail, while claiming that his "life is in danger".