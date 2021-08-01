Imran Khan's Minister Blames India For COVID Spread In Pakistan; Netizens Say 'ask China'

Amid the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, the Imran Khan-led government has blamed India for the virus spread in the country. In a baseless allegation, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry has blamed India for the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan. Moreover, as many countries around the globe struggle to contain the Delta variant, Chaudhry has also claimed that the world 'was close to victory' against the pandemic.

Imran Khan's Minister blames India for COVID-19 spread in Pakistan

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry asserted that the Modi government's 'irresponsible' handling of COVID-19 has impacted Pakistan's efforts to tackle the pandemic. He added that the situation in India has pushed Pakistan into deep trouble. Moreover, he also attacked the Indian government for failing to tackle the Delta variant spread and said that 'Pakistan is again at the mercy of virus'.

At the time when the world was close to victory in its war against #Corona irresponsible handling of #ModiJanta has again pushed us into a deep trouble, Indian extremist Govt failure led to #DeltaVariant spread and we are again at the mercy of Virus — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 31, 2021

However, Fawad Chaudhry soon received flak from netizens and they attacked him for his irresponsible statements. The Imran Khan minister was also schooled by people for his claims. People attacked him in response and also questioned his stand on Pakistan's all-weather ally China, which many believe is the source of the original outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Pakistan government remains mum on China and has not taken a stand against it. Here are some reactions by netizens following Fawad Chaudhry's baseless comment:

Labeling a country for a new variant isn’t justifiable. If that is the case, can you do the above tweet for china and its communist party as original covid virus originated from 🇨🇳? With certain passage of time new mutations of virus can emerge and that was understood. — Ali Iqbal (@AliMomin2274) July 31, 2021

Stop blaming others for your short coming.

You opened pilgrimage at the border, you allowed the positive people in. It is your Pakistani qoum that are not following SoPs and others are suffering! And please watch the news the world is still struggling with covid!! — Sophia (@Sophia83267586) July 31, 2021

Grow up Science Minister.

Covid mutant takes multi varients, there are 100's of varients accross globe now and Delta is one among those. However - tropical conditions and human discipline decides the severity of the mutant.

Happy weekend by the way.! — Bharani - Lost in Space 🇮🇳 భరణిధర్ రాజు తరిమన (@bharanitarimana) July 31, 2021

How about your other close friend’s contribution to the whole world? China virus sorry Covid/Corona virus!! Did you send same warning to China too ? — dilip bhunya (@dilip_bh) July 31, 2021

COVID-19 in Pakistan

As the Imran Khan administration blames India for the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, the country recorded over 5000 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC), the positivity rate in Pakistan has surged to 8.46 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent which was recorded at the start of July. The NCOC added that fresh cases pushed the country's overall tally to 1,029,811. In addition, a total of 65 COVID deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality tally to 23,360. A total of 58,479 tests have been conducted in the country.