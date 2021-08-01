Last Updated:

Imran Khan's Minister Blames India For COVID Spread In Pakistan; Netizens Say 'ask China'

In a baseless allegation, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry has blamed India for the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Pakistan

Image: AP/Pixabay


Amid the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, the Imran Khan-led government has blamed India for the virus spread in the country. In a baseless allegation, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry has blamed India for the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan. Moreover, as many countries around the globe struggle to contain the Delta variant, Chaudhry has also claimed that the world 'was close to victory' against the pandemic. 

Imran Khan's Minister blames India for COVID-19 spread in Pakistan 

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry asserted that the Modi government's 'irresponsible' handling of COVID-19 has impacted Pakistan's efforts to tackle the pandemic. He added that the situation in India has pushed Pakistan into deep trouble. Moreover, he also attacked the Indian government for failing to tackle the Delta variant spread and said that 'Pakistan is again at the mercy of virus'.

However, Fawad Chaudhry soon received flak from netizens and they attacked him for his irresponsible statements. The Imran Khan minister was also schooled by people for his claims. People attacked him in response and also questioned his stand on Pakistan's all-weather ally China, which many believe is the source of the original outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Pakistan government remains mum on China and has not taken a stand against it. Here are some reactions by netizens following Fawad Chaudhry's baseless comment:

READ | Pakistan Minister paddles boat in same spot without moving; video sparks memes | WATCH

COVID-19 in Pakistan 

As the Imran Khan administration blames India for the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, the country recorded over 5000 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC), the positivity rate in Pakistan has surged to 8.46 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent which was recorded at the start of July.  The NCOC added that fresh cases pushed the country's overall tally to 1,029,811. In addition, a total of 65 COVID deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality tally to 23,360. A total of 58,479 tests have been conducted in the country. 

READ | Imran Khan boasts 'Military does not control Pakistan'; terms it 'Indian propaganda'

READ | Pakistan: Overwhelming surge in COVID-19 cases leads to partial lockdown in Sindh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND