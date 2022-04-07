Imran Khan's Minister Claims 'loopholes' In SC Verdict; 'Need To Restart Freedom Struggle'

If regimes are allowed to change so easily, Pakistan would need to begin its freedom struggle from the 1940s, remarked Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday. After the Pakistan Supreme Court called the dismissal of the no-trust motion against Imran Khan 'unconstitutional', ruling PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that there were 'loopholes' in the verdict, and questioned whether the Supreme Court had seen the material before pronouncing its order.

Speaking to Pakistan's Samaa News, he said, "I had said this in the morning also, that if regime change is so easy, then we need to start our struggle right back from the 1940s. We would need to reignite the independence movement in Pakistan because this is an attempt to make the country a slave again. How can SC declare the ruling illegal, when it did not even see the material? There are many loopholes in the verdict."

Big setback for Imran Khan in Pakistan Supreme Court

After five days of hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the country's Prime Minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker’s April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'.

"No confidence motion remains intact", the five-judge said in the verdict. Furthermore, the bench overruled the dissolution of the Assembly, calling the suggestion of Imran Khan to President Arif Alvi 'wrong' and added, "The Assembly will be restored. The Cabinet will also be reinstated. Imran Khan continues to be the Prime Minister... Caretaker PM null and void."

Further, a session of the National Assembly was scheduled for April 9, Saturday, at 10:30 AM (PST). "We may call it earlier as well," said Chief Justice Bandial, adding, "No member can be prevented from voting. If the no-confidence motion succeeds, a new Prime Minister will come."

The verdict is in line with the bench's earlier observation, in which it had said, "The issue before us is that Article 58 dissolves the Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister but Article 58 also says that a Prime Minister, against whom a no-confidence motion has been filed, cannot recommend dissolution of the Assembly. We have to look into this matter in the dissolution of the Assembly." The CJP had called the Deputy Speaker's ruling "a violation of Article 95 of the Constitution."