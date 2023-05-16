Imran Khan's Minister Fawad Chaudhry Does A Usain Bolt; Sprints Into Court As Cops Chase

After the court issued an order for his release, Fawad Chaudhry, a leader of the PTI, hastily rushed back into the premises of the Supreme Court in Islamabad. Television footage captured the moment when the PTI leader, dressed in traditional shalwar kameez attire, entered a white SUV. However, within seconds, Fawad hastily exited the vehicle and hurriedly returned to the courtroom, crouching as he did so.

According to a report from DawnNewsTV, the reason behind Fawad Chaudhry's sudden return to the courtroom was the arrival of the police, who intended to arrest him in connection with another case. Confirming the situation on Twitter, Fawad's wife, Hiba, stated, "They tried to arrest him again."

"Senior Supreme Court lawyer Fawad Chaudhry was abducted without any warrant from the premises of the Supreme Court despite being granted bail and now attempts are being made to abduct him again despite being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court," the Imran Khan-led PTI tweeted along with the video of the politician fleeing inside the court.

As per Dawn, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry is still present inside the court premises and is waiting for the written order to be issued. The PTI has alleged that there are attempts by the center to abduct Fawad Chaudhry from the court despite him being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court

Last week, Fawad Chaudhry, along with several other leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was apprehended by Islamabad police on charges of "inciting arson and violent protests with a premeditated strategy to disturb peace". These protests erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan by Pakistani Paramilitary Rangers outside the premises of the Islamabad High Court. The arrest sparked widespread turmoil throughout the country. These protests have resulted in multiple casualties and extensive damage to military and state facilities caused by the demonstrators.

In April of the previous year, Imran Khan was removed from his position of power following a no-confidence vote, which he claimed was orchestrated by a US-led plot aimed at undermining him due to his autonomous foreign policy choices concerning Russia, China, and Afghanistan.