Ahead of the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan, the country's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid advised him to opt for the 'mass resignations' option. This essentially entails all MPs of PTI and its allies including Khan resigning from the National Assembly in order to create pressure on the opposition to hold early elections. Speaking to the media on Friday, Rashid affirmed that they will continue the battle against the opposition parties on the streets. The Awami Muslim League chief also asserted that "foreign forces" won't succeed in implementing their agenda in Pakistan.

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid remarked, "The time is near. If someone feels that we are going to give up, this is not true. We will fight against these thieves and robbers till the last breath of our lives. We will fight in every neighbourhood and colony. I told Imran Khan yesterday and will tell him today also- resignation is our last option. Because the nation can't function with these thieves."

"Foreign forces who want to impose their ideology in Pakistan, want to end our independence and neutrality. They will face defeat. This is not about a temporary win or loss. The real issue is that everyone has been exposed in this case. All forces have been exposed in this. I am hopeful that good decisions will be made in the evening. Imran Khan will address the nation too. Three months ago, I advised that tender your resignations. I knew what the issues are," he added.

Imran Khan 'clean bowled' by SC

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.