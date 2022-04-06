Imran Khan's Move To Dissolve Parliament Has Plunged Pak Into 'constitutional Crisis': HRW

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's move to dissolve the Parliament and not face a vote of no-confidence has plunged the country into a "constitutional crisis," said Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a report published on Tuesday. PM Khan's action has also effectively infringed the rights of citizens "to choose their government." HRW further added that preventing a vote "so that he could remain in office" also threatens the core democratic principles under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The HRW report compiled by Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia Director, comes after Pakistan Deputy Speaker of Pakistan National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on April 3 dismissed a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan claiming that the vote was a "foreign conspiracy." Pledging "loyalty to the state" Suri refused to allow the vote, and Khan's party appeared to lose its majority by then. Subsequently, Pakistan President Arif Alvi at Khan's advice dissolved the Pakistan Parliament, calling for new elections within 90 days. Until then Khan shall continue as a caretaker prime minister without a national assembly or federal cabinet.

Imran Khan's move is an "assault on democracy"

HRW in its report widely slammed Khan's move saying that it undermines democracy and deprives citizens of their basic right to choose their government. Meanwhile, legal experts, journalists and rights groups have also lambasted Khan's maneuver "as an assault on the country's democracy." In addition, the Khan-led government previously also threatened the use of violence, allegations of treason, and abrogation of the constitution.

"The situation prior to the no-confidence vote was already fraught. Government officials threatened to “blow up the opposition in a suicide attack” and called on supporters to go out and take “traitors” to the task. One member of parliament from Khan’s party tweeted that all opposition members should be shot – a tweet he subsequently deleted. Senior members of Khan’s party have called for opposition members to be arrested for treason," HRW said. The action of Khan's party is "hallmarks of dictatorship, which Pakistanis have previously endured and should not have to endure again," the statement added.

‘Constitutional Coup’ Threatened in Pakistan https://t.co/kES1D9jPKx — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) April 5, 2022

Now, the Opposition of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has moved to the Pakistan Supreme Court, hoping the apex law body will "uphold the Constitution," said Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif. "The SC is the only body to adjudicate the legality of the government's dissolution," HRW said. The Pakistan SC is expected to hear the matter on April 6.

(Image: AP)