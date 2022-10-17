The physical remand of Azam Khan Swati, a member of Imran Khan's party, PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), was extended by a day by the local district and sessions court on Sunday. Azam Swati was arrested on Thursday for accusing Qamar Javed Bajwa, Army Chief General, and other state institutions of corruption in a controversial tweet. In the said tweet, Azam Swati sardonically congratulated Qamar Javed Bajwa of legitimising corruption.

Will bring DG to the court: PTI Leader Azam Swati

PTI leader Azam Swati said, before his hearing, that his complainants are Rana Sanaullah, Interior Minister and the Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency. Geo News reported that Swati said he will file a case against the cybercrime wing and its staff and would drag the Director General to the court. Swati said in his controversial tweet that read: "Mr Bajwa congratulations to you and few with you. Your plan is really working and all criminals are getting free in this country. With these thugs free, you're legitimising corruption. How do you now predict the future of this country?"

Mr Bajwa congratulations to you and few with you . Your plan is really working and all criminals are getting free at cost of this country . With these thugs getting free You have legitimise corruption . How you predict now the future of this country ? pic.twitter.com/uZgHQjZ7lJ — Senator Azam Khan Swati (@AzamKhanSwatiPk) October 12, 2022

'They inflicted violence on me: Swati'

Pakistani leader Swati said he was questioned why he defended Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee. He responded that Nayazee is an innocent man and is Imran Khan's right hand. he said, "I would still defend Senator Saifullah if he was an ordinary worker." Speaking of his time under custody, he says, "They registered an FIR against me and then handed me over to the agencies."

When asked if he would still stand by what he has tweeted, he said that he will do anything and sacrifice everything for 'Haqiqi azaadi.'