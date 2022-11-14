Imran Khan's Party Moves SC To Get FIR Registered Against 3 Suspects, Named By Him, Who Plotted To Kill Him

Islamabad/Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday filed multiple writ petitions in the Supreme Court to get a FIR registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister and a top Army officer -- the three persons who the party's chief Imran Khan had accused of hatching a plot to assassinate him.

Khan, 70, suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief on Monday asserted that registering a FIR for the assassination attempt was his right.

On November 8, Punjab police named Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the assailant who was taken into custody, as the prime accused in the case and filed an FIR against him.

They are yet to register an FIR against Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI Counter Intelligence Wing head Maj-Gen Faisal Naseer, the three names revealed by Khan, who allegedly plotted his assassination.

Interestingly in Punjab province, PTI has a coalition government.

The petitions were submitted in Supreme Court registries in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

They were filed under article 184 (3) of the Constitution urging the court to take notice of why the local Station House Officer failed to file the case against the individuals named by Khan.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said the law was clear that the victim has the right to register the case against the person suspected of being involved in the crime against him.

“It is a test case for the Supreme Court to uphold the law of the country,” he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI senior vice-president, said his party was hopeful the Chief Justice would consider the petitions.

Qureshi said the main point of submitting these pleas were to probe the assassination attempt on the former Prime Minster and bring the facts to light.

He lamented the FIR was not registered according to Khan's wishes.

The petitions for the formation of the commission came days after Prime Minister Sharif wrote to the apex court to set up a commission to probe the assassination attempt on Khan.

However, the PTI petitions go a step ahead and also demand a probe about refusal by police to nominate the three influential individuals in the FIR.

Khan was discharged from a hospital run by his charity last Sunday and moved to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

He is advised by doctors to take four to six weeks of rest.

The former cricketer-turned-politician's sons, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan, who arrived in Lahore to meet their father, were provided with an additional squad of commandos from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police as the party does not trust the Punjab police.