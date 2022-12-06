Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to launch a massive campaign nationwide demanding the Shehbaz Shariff-led coalition government to conduct an early election in Pakistan.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and PTI's chief Imran Khan held a meeting with lawmakers and office-bearers hailing from Lahore at his Zaman Park residence on Monday. It is during this meeting, Khan decided to hold the 'Election Karao Mulk Bachao' campaign, according to Pakistan's new agency Geo News report.

#BREAKING | Imran Khan's party PTI to hold mega campaign in Pakistan demanding early elections.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/MChQYI5ujB — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

According to the report, the first phase of the PTI's nationwide drive demanding early elections in Pakistan will kick start on December 7 with a rally in party leader Hammad Azhar's constituency in Lahore. Mass rallies and public gatherings will be held in Lahore from December 7 to 17, under the campaign's first phase.

During the meeting at Imran Khan's residence, according to Geo News, Pakistan's former PM also discussed the dissolution of the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

'Discuss elections or I will dissolve assemblies': Imran Khan

On December 2, Khan warned that he would dissolve the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces ruled by his PTI party if the federal government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif does not sit down for talks and announce dates for the general elections

During a speech to the Punjab Parliamentary Party on December 2, Khan said, “Considering all this, I have decided that either this will happen that they sit with us [and decide a date for the polls or] imagine that there will be an election in almost 66 per cent of Pakistan — in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab — if we dissolve the assemblies... All these sitting 12-13 parties of the PDM will be taken out in the elections so, then the government will be frozen [if we dissolve the assemblies]."

He reiterated that “either they (federal govt) can sit with us and talk, give us a date for the general elections […] or else we will dissolve our assemblies.” It is pertinent to mention that Khan's PTI is in power in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces.

However, in an interview with a Pakistani private channel, the PTI chief expressed his willingness to halt the dissolution of assemblies if the election will take place by March, Geo News reported. Khan further said that his party won’t agree to a date after March and the assemblies will dissolve in December if the Shehbaz government disagrees.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan, the former cricketer-turned-politician, who was ousted as prime minister in April this year after a no-confidence motion was passed in the National Assembly, is seeking fresh general elections in Pakistan. However, the federal government led by PM Sharif is opposed to holding elections now. Notably, the term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)