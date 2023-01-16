Imran Khan's Party Shares PM Modi's Old Speech To Attack Shehbaz Sharif Govt

An old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared by leaders of Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, to target Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif over the nation's financial crisis. In the video, Prime Minister Modi is seen giving a speech in Rajasthan's Barmer while campaigning for the 2019 general election. In the video, he says, "We destroyed Pakistan's arrogance, forced them to go around the globe with a begging bowl."

He is also seen speaking about the threats of nuclear attack by Pakistan, "We have stopped fearing Pakistan's threats. If they have nuclear weapons, ours are hardly kept for Diwali."

With Pakistan on the brink of a financial crisis, Imran Khan's party has been launching attacks on the incumbent Sharif government. However, the remarks of PM Modi being shared now were made when Imran Khan was in power.

Last year, the Imran Khan government was ousted after a no-trust vote.

The video has also been posted by former Pakistan minister and senior leader of the Imran Khan-led party, Azam Khan Swati on his official Twitter handle, among others.

رجیم چینج کے سہولت کارو۔

سنو انڈیا کا مودی پاکستان کے بارے میں کیا کہہ رہا ہے؟ اگر غیرت نام کی کوئ چیز تم میں نہیں تو شرم تو کرو؟ پاکستان کے لوگو: اس لئے اپنے اس ملک کو بچانے کا واحد راستہ عمران خان کے سنگ حقیقی آزادی ہے. pic.twitter.com/yvRIsoTKPf — Senator Azam Khan Swati (@AzamKhanSwatiPk) January 11, 2023



Along with the video clip, Swati wrote that the Pakistani government must be ashamed and asked for a regime change.

Imran lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Earlier, while slamming Pakistan's Prime Minister for corruption, Imran Khan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "No other leader except Nawaz in the world has properties worth billions. Tell me about one country whose premier or leader has a billions worth of properties outside the country. Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi have outside India?"

Pakistan is currently facing a huge financial crisis with the foreign exchange reserves ending and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also reaching out to its allies for help.

