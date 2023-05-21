Imran Khan's Plea For 'US Intervention In Pak' Political Crisis Revealed In Leaked Audio

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was removed from power in April last year, has reached out to a US lawmaker for assistance in response to Pakistan's government crackdown on his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and leaders. Khan, who previously accused the US of playing a role in his ousting, is now allegedly seeking intervention to address the situation unfolding in his country.

Imran Khan seeks US help over Political Crisis?

An alleged audio leak has surfaced on social media, purportedly featuring a conversation between Imran Khan and US Congresswoman Maxine Moore Waters. In the leaked audio, Khan can be heard requesting the American lawmaker to raise her voice against what he calls "human rights violations" in Pakistan.

"[This is] probably one of the most critical times in our history. We have the most bizarre situation going on in this country. I received three bullets in one assassination attempt. My government was removed by ex-army chief [General Qamar Javed Bajwa] because the military establishment is very powerful here. He conspired with people who are in power currently and toppled my government," he said in the alleged audio tape.

The PTI chief alleged that his party was facing the “worst crackdown” that no democratic party had ever faced in the country’s history. He claimed that if Maxine Waters made a statement highlighting the "crackdown", it would help him and his party. "We just want a statement highlighting the [crackdown] and that would really help us. If someone like you Maxine speaks up it makes a lot of waves,” he said.

Notably, the former Pak PM was arrested by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers at the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, which triggered unrest across the country. For the first time in the country's history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched a regional corps commander's house in Lahore.

Reacting to the unrest following Khan's arrest, the top military brass vowed to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act. Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies)