Imran Khan's Promises To Accept Afghan Refugees Not Fulfilled Yet; Afghans Feel 'misled'

The promise made by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan three years ago to grant Afghan refugees full citizenship is yet to be fulfilled. According to Al Arabiya Post, the promise, made on September 18, 2018, when he was newly elected. However, the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has fostered instability in the region, leading to a large influx of Afghan refugees, has exacerbated the situation.

The Afghan population in Pakistan felt misled after Imran Khan boosted their expectations, as they remain outsiders in terms of civic rights, legal protections and social acceptance after four decades. According to Al Arabiya Post, they are unwelcome in Pakistan. The international society takes a humanistic approach to the Afghan refugees. The presence of an estimated 1.5 million registered refugees and another one million who are not registered is an indication of an underlying policy issue which the government of Pakistan is reluctant to recognise, according to the report of the Centre for Global Development (CGD), a Washington-based global organisation.

Pakistan is already impoverished and cannot support any additional people

The report also added that the political situation in Afghanistan may impose international legal requirements on Pakistan. A refugee, according to Article 1(a) (2) of the Convention, is a person who is in dread of persecution in their native country. There are arguments made against the awarding of citizenship to Afghan refugees, such as Pakistan is already impoverished and cannot support any additional people. This argument is without merit, as Afghan refugees annually contribute 350 million dollars to the Pakistani economy.

The CGD said in a new study released on August 25, 2021, that with the US Withdrawal, Rights of Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Hang in the Balance that the Pakistani government is expected to face additional refugee flows. These individuals are likely to be met with hostility. Such moves may have serious consequences for Afghans currently living in Pakistan, who have long been utilised as a political bargaining chip.

Imran Khan has turned Afghans' misery into a vehicle for domestic popularity

Imran Khan's former vow, as well as his current silence, both ring hollow in these circumstances when the Taliban is in full control of Afghanistan. According to Al Arabiya Post, he appears to have turned the Afghans' misery into a vehicle for domestic popularity and a diplomatic weapon overseas, depending on which side of the international border they are currently located.

