Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has finally accepted that it did not share all bank accounts with the country's election body. It was announced that the financial expert of PTI admitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the party only disclosed the bank branches where its accounts were operated and did not provide information of the total number of accounts in their annual reports. As per The News International, the PTI continued its final technical arguments before a three-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PTI financial expert pointed out that 11 bank accounts disowned by the party on March 15, this year, which the party had owned for the entire four years. The accounts were actually provincial accounts where money from the central accounts was transferred to run the party's affairs in the respective provinces. The expert further said that all cash received from abroad was placed in the declared accounts because all the data are recorded in the central finance section.

11 PTI accounts that it disowned were discovered in a written reply

The 11 PTI accounts that it disowned were discovered in a written reply given to the ECP on March 15, 2012. The PTI had revealed only two bank accounts each in the yearly audit reports for fiscal years 2008-12 and four for the fiscal year 2013, according to page 92 of the ECP Scrutiny Committee Report. Earlier, PTI had petitioned the Islamabad High Court over the ECP's alleged bias in the illegal foreign funding issue.

It is to mention that the foreign funding case is pending since November 14, 2014. The case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who had alleged financial irregularities in the PTI’s funding from Pakistan and abroad.

Petitioner Akbar S Babar told reporters outside the ECP that there is documented evidence refuting the PTI's claim that the 11 accounts it disowned were formed and run without the knowledge of the PTI financial department. He further questioned why no action had been taken against high PTI leadership if such accounts were formed and operated illegally, according to The News International.

Maryam Nawaz accused Imran Khan of handing 40 mn rupees to TV channel owner

Speaking in a public meeting in Pakistan's Sargodha, Maryam Nawaz, vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of handing a benefit of 40 million rupees to Salman Iqbal, the owner of a private television channel.

Image: AP