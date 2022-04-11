Imran Khan's PTI Leaders To Resign From Pak National Assembly, Boycott Election Of New PM

After losing the no-confidence motion, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Committee on Monday decided to resign from the National Assembly. All members of the assembly are submitting their resignations to the Speaker today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced. Taking to Twitter, the leader vowed to 'fight for freedom'.

As per media sources, the decision has been taken after a meeting of the PTI Parliamentary Committee held at the Parliament House in Islamabad. The Committee gave the authority to resign to ousted PM Imran Khan. "If no one is ready to resign. I will resign," Imran Khan reportedly said at the meeting.

PTI has also decided to boycott the elections for the new Pakistan PM in the National Assembly, scheduled for April 11. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been formally nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the Joint Opposition.

"The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects a Prime Minister like this, it can not be a bigger insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly," Imran Khan added.

PTI leaders share resignation letters

Confirming the development, several PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and ministers began sharing their resignation letters on social media. Former Minister Farrukh Habib tweeted that the parliamentary party was resigning since it 'did not accept this imported government'.

Notably, Imran Khan had held the first PTI parliamentary board meeting after his ouster on Sunday, April 10. Chairing the meeting, he had urged the core members to devise a 'political strategy' going ahead. With the meeting underway, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had shared that the PTI has decided to resign from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister on Monday, April 11.

"We are resigning from National Assembly tomorrow. After the meeting with Imran Khan tonight, PTI representatives will submit their resignations. There is no alternative than a movement in Pakistan," he said.

Imran Khan loses no-trust motion

Imran Khan was dethroned from the post of Pakistan's Prime Minister through a no-trust motion after the National Assembly debated for over 12 hours and passed the resolution. Pakistan's joint Opposition secured the support of 174 MNAs in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister after a high-octane session and multiple adjournments of the House.

In his first response on Sunday evening, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked that once again, the country had begun its 'freedom struggle against a foreign conspiracy of regime change'. He added that it was up to the people to defend the sovereignty and democracy of the nation.