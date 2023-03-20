Imran Khan's PTI Seeks FIR Against Maryam Nawaz Sharif And Rana Sanaullah

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has sought an FIR against the daughter of the former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. According to Pakistani news outlet ARY News, the party proposed the FIR after the police raided the house of the former Pak PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Maryam who is also the senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) party has been openly critical of the cricketer-turned-politician since the PTI chief was ousted from the office of the Prime Minister in 2022.

According to ARY News, PTI filed an application to lodge an FIR against Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General (IG) Punjab. As per the report by the Pakistani news outlet, the application was submitted at the Race Course police station and was filed by Owais Ahmed who takes care of Khan’s Zaman Park. At least 18 police officers were nominated in the application and Owais detailed the whole rate. In the application, the caretaker of Khan’s Lahore residence also provided details of the licenced arms being possessed by Khan’s security guard, Ary News reported.

The party also listed valuable items which allegedly disappeared after the police raid. Owais stated that approximately 50,000 cash from the staffers, 10 suit uniforms, ATM cards etc, disappeared after the raid. The raid took place after a heavy contingent of police launched the operation at Zaman Park on March 14 and 15. The operation was initiated after the two non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Khan in the Toshakhana case and the judge-threatening case. Khan is currently navigating through a plethora of legal battles and the former Prime Minister managed to evade arrest on several occasions.

Maryam urges the government to treat PTI like a ‘terrorist organisation’

The FIR was launched days after the PML-N senior vice president called on the ruling Pakistani coalition government to treat PTI as a “terrorist organisation”. “The way the government, the state deals with a banned organisation, a terrorist organisation, Imran Khan should be dealt with in the same way. Thinking of it (PTI) as a political party and dealing with it as a political party needs to end,” she said on March 17. “The government should deal with them in the same way it deals with terrorists,” she added.

The PML-N leader took this aggressive stance during a fiery press conference in Lahore where the clash between the PTI party workers and the Lahore police played out. Maryam compared Khan evading arrest to terrorists hiding in the caves. “What do terrorists do when they are planning to carry out terrorism? They hide in caves and pass orders from there,” she asserted during the press conference. “In political and democratic movements we have always seen that political leaders or the party head lead from the front. He is at the front and the people come out behind him,” she added.