Imran Khan's PTI Submits Reference Against Rebels; Demand Speaker To Act Against Them

Ahead of the voting on the no-trust motion, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a reference against rebel Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), demanding that the Speaker take action against them. The reference has been submitted against 20 rebels under Article 63A after the party found their answers 'unsatisfactory' 63A against Rebel PTI MNAs.

In the lead-up to the voting, several PTI leaders deviated to join the Opposition, pledging their support to the anti-Imran Khan brigade after the tabling of the no-confidence motion. Given the deviation of the members, PTI lost its majority in the House. It fell short of the majority mark in the 342-member House after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) entered a deal with the Opposition on Wednesday, March 30.

PTI demands proceedings against rebel MNAs

In its reference, the Imran Khan-led party has noted that deviant members were elected on PTI tickets, yet left the party and joined the opposition. Show-cause notices were also issued to the 20 deviant members however, replies were not received, while other answers were not satisfactory, the party has said.

Urging the Speaker of the National Assembly to act against rebel MNAs, PTI demanded that proceedings to de-set deviant members be initiated. The reference was sent to the Speaker by party chairman Imran Khan and handed over by PTI Chief Web Amir Dogar.

This development comes as sources inform that Imran Khan has instructed the Speaker to delay the assembly session, despite the Supreme Court order. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict on Thursday, upheld that the Deputy Speaker’s April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional' and ordered that the assembly convene a fresh session on April 9 to vote on the motion.

On Saturday, the PTI filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision requesting that the top court's impugned order be recalled. Meanwhile, with the crucial assembly session underway, Pakistan Army trucks have been deployed outside National Assembly and security has been beefed up in Islamabad.