Imran Khan's PTI To Snub Parliamentary Committee Meet That May Probe 'foreign Conspiracy'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has announced that it will boycott any Parliamentary Committee meeting on national security, which may probe the alleged "foreign conspiracy" letter. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan constitute an inquiry commission on the matter.

The decision was made during a PTI political committee meeting on Tuesday which also called for early general elections. The party also announced a number of rallies in a bid to mobilise the support base of the party, Dawn reported.

The meeting chaired by Imran Khan was attended by all provincial presidents, Secretary-General Asad Umer, Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders, including Pervaiz Khattak and Fawad Chaudhry.

PTI to announce 'surprise move' at Lahore rally

PTI functionary Dr Farrukh Habib also claimed that a "surprise move" will be announced at a party rally next week in Lahore.

"On April 16, another rally will be held in a ground adjacent to Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi and yet another on the 23rd at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore. In these rallies, we will stress that the imported government is not acceptable, while a surprise move will be announced during the public meeting in Lahore," Habib said.

He added, "We are going to make a bigger move than what happened on Sunday (the deputy speaker's ruling). We have already resigned from the Assembly and now the nation should get the opportunity to elect its representatives."

On the Parliamentary Probe announced by newly inducted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Habib alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader was part of the conspiracy and hence did not turn up when invited for a briefing by the previous government.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly, on Monday, after former premier Imran Khan's government was voted out of power in a no-trust motion following a series of dramatic political events.