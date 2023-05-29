Imran Khan's PTI Witnesses Exodus Over May 9 Unrest; Check Entire List Of Quitters

Four leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced their departure from the party in the latest fallout of the mayhem that struck Pakistan on May 9, the day PTI chief Imran Khan was apprehended in Islamabad. The leaders, namely Tariq Mehmood Al Hasan (former special assistant to prime minister), Malik Khurram Ali Khan (former member of the provincial assembly [MPA]), and Jamshed Thomas (former member of the national assembly [MNA]) have left the party. The trio has also sharply rebuked the riots and unrest that erupted on the day, Geo News reported.
Furthermore, PTI MPA from Punjab Nadia Aziz also recently announced her exit. During a press conference held at the Islamabad Press Club, Aziz condemned the attacks that targeted military installations. She also called for the perpetrators to be held accountable for the violence.
Last week, Pakistan's erstwhile premier Imran Khan described the mass walkouts of PTI leaders as "forced divorces". "We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces. Also wondering where have all the human rights organizations in the country disappeared," he said on Twitter.
Imran Khan thanks PTI leaders for enduring 'extreme pressure' to quit the party
Several leaders have attributed their exits to PTI's "policy of violence". Earlier in May, Khan expressed sympathies to those being forced to leave the party. "My sympathies go to all those who under pressure have been made to leave the party. And I commend and salute all the senior members who are resisting the extreme pressure to quit the party. The nation will always remember them for standing up for Haqeeqi Azaadi," he tweeted.
Since the protests that broke out in Pakistan on May 9, PTI has witnessed several of its leaders being detained and harassed. Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi, and Maleeka Bokhari are among the most prominent figures that have quit the party in recent days.
List of PTI leaders who have quit
Take a look at the province-wise breakdown of PTI leaders who recently left the party.
Balochistan
- Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir
- Ex-provincial minister Mubeen Khilji
Islamabad
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Ex-MPA Nadia Sher
- Former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Malik
- Ex-KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir
- MNA Usman Tarakai
- District leader Malik Qayyum Hissam
- Former advisor to chief minister Malik Qasim Khan Khattak
- MNA Malik Jawad Hussain
- Ex-MNA Jamshed Thomas
- Ex-MPA Haider Ali Khan
- Ex-KP minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir
Sindh
- Sindh President Ali Zaidi
- Sindh MPA Omar Omari
- PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui
- District President Khairpur Syed Ghulam Shah
- MPA Bilal Ghaffar
- MNA Jay Prakash
- MPA Muhammad Abbas Jafri
- MPA Dr Imran Shah
- PTI Sindh Vice President Mehmood Moulvi
- Former governor Imran Ismail
- MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah
- MPA Sanjay Gangwani
- Ex-MPA Karim Bakhsh Gabol
- MPA Imran Ali Shah
- Ex-MPA Omar Amari
- Ex-MNA Syma Nadeem
- Rabia Azfar Nizami
Punjab
- Former provincial minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan
- Senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry
- Senior vice president Shireen Mazari
- Ex-MPA Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi
- Former federal minister Malik Amin Aslam
- Founding member Aamer Mahmood Kiani
- Ex-MPA Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani
- Former PTI central deputy secretary general for Islamabad Dr Muhammad Amjad
- Ex-MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri
- Ex-MNA Khawaja Qutab Fareed Koreja
- Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain
- PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka
- Ex-MPA Jalil Sharqpuri
- Ex-MPA Syed Saeedul Hassan
- Ex-MPA Saleem Akhtar Labar
- MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi
- Additional secretary general south Punjab Malik Asif Awan
- Ticket holder (PP-247) Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq
- Ticket holder (PP-248) Dr Mohammad Afzal
- Ticket holder (PP-257) Chaudhary Jehanzeb Rasheed
- Ex-MPA Aun Dogar
- Ex-MPA Zaheeruddin Khan Alizai
- Ex-MPA Abdul Hai Dasti
- Ex-MPA Malik Mujtaba Niaz Gishkori
- Ex-MPA Alamdar Husain Qureshi
- Ex-MPA Javed Ansari
- Ex-MPA Sajjad Hussain Cheena
- Ex-MPA Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan Magsi
- Ex-MPA Ashraf Rind
- Muhammad Saleem Baryar
- Ex-MNA Maleeka Ali Bokhari
- Ex-MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari
- Ex-MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar
- Ex-MPA Ansir Iqbal Baryar
- Ex-MPA Mian Mumtaz Ahmad Maharwi
- Ex-MPA Asif Manzoor
- Jamshed Iqbal Cheema
- Ex-MPA Murad Raas
- President PTI Gujranwala Khalid Aziz Lone
- Ex-MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema
- Ex-MPA Ayaz Khan Niazi
- Ex-MPA Malik Akram Kanhon
- Ex-MPA Pir Ahmad Khagga
- Ex-MPA Raja Yawar Kamal
- Ex-MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan
- Abrar-ul-Haq
- Ex-MNA Khurram Shahzad
- Ex-MPA Mian Ahsan Ansar Bhatti
- Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan
- Ex-MPA Muhammad Waris Aziz
- Senator leader Saifullah Niazi
- Ex-MPA Hashim Dogar
- Ex-MNA Khusro Bakhtiar
- Ex-MPA Ahmad Shah Khagga
- Ex-MPA Malik Khurram Ali Khan