Imran Khan's PTI Witnesses Exodus Over May 9 Unrest; Check Entire List Of Quitters

Four leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced their departure from the party in the latest fallout of the mayhem that struck Pakistan on May 9, the day PTI chief Imran Khan was apprehended in Islamabad. The leaders, namely Tariq Mehmood Al Hasan (former special assistant to prime minister), Malik Khurram Ali Khan (former member of the provincial assembly [MPA]), and Jamshed Thomas (former member of the national assembly [MNA]) have left the party. The trio has also sharply rebuked the riots and unrest that erupted on the day, Geo News reported.

Furthermore, PTI MPA from Punjab Nadia Aziz also recently announced her exit. During a press conference held at the Islamabad Press Club, Aziz condemned the attacks that targeted military installations. She also called for the perpetrators to be held accountable for the violence.

Last week, Pakistan's erstwhile premier Imran Khan described the mass walkouts of PTI leaders as "forced divorces". "We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces. Also wondering where have all the human rights organizations in the country disappeared," he said on Twitter.

Imran Khan thanks PTI leaders for enduring 'extreme pressure' to quit the party

Several leaders have attributed their exits to PTI's "policy of violence". Earlier in May, Khan expressed sympathies to those being forced to leave the party. "My sympathies go to all those who under pressure have been made to leave the party. And I commend and salute all the senior members who are resisting the extreme pressure to quit the party. The nation will always remember them for standing up for Haqeeqi Azaadi," he tweeted.

Since the protests that broke out in Pakistan on May 9, PTI has witnessed several of its leaders being detained and harassed. Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi, and Maleeka Bokhari are among the most prominent figures that have quit the party in recent days.

List of PTI leaders who have quit

Take a look at the province-wise breakdown of PTI leaders who recently left the party.

Balochistan

Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir

Ex-provincial minister Mubeen Khilji

Islamabad

Raja Khurram Nawaz

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ex-MPA Nadia Sher

Former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Malik

Ex-KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir

MNA Usman Tarakai

District leader Malik Qayyum Hissam

Former advisor to chief minister Malik Qasim Khan Khattak

MNA Malik Jawad Hussain

Ex-MNA Jamshed Thomas

Ex-MPA Haider Ali Khan

Ex-KP minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir

Sindh

Sindh President Ali Zaidi

Sindh MPA Omar Omari

PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui

District President Khairpur Syed Ghulam Shah

MPA Bilal Ghaffar

MNA Jay Prakash

MPA Muhammad Abbas Jafri

MPA Dr Imran Shah

PTI Sindh Vice President Mehmood Moulvi

Former governor Imran Ismail

MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah

MPA Sanjay Gangwani

Ex-MPA Karim Bakhsh Gabol

MPA Imran Ali Shah

Ex-MPA Omar Amari

Ex-MNA Syma Nadeem

Rabia Azfar Nizami

Punjab