Imran Khan's Purported 'phone Sex' Audio Clips Leaked, Goes Viral; PTI Dubs Them 'fake'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has landed in a massive controversy after the audio clips allegedly of him having 'phone sex' with women, went viral.

The leaked audio clips that Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Hyder shared on his YouTube channel in two parts have shocked the entire country sending political tremors before the general elections. In the clips, a man, allegedly Pak ousted PM Imran Khan, can be heard talking to two women in lewd language.

In the audio clips, a male voice purportedly of Imran Khan can be heard having 'phone sex' with two unidentified women. In one of the audio clips, Imran is purportedly asking a woman to come near him. Shockingly, the woman in the alleged audio clip is heard saying that she cannot meet him as her "private parts are in pain". However, she then says that she will try and meet him the next day, to which the PTI chief purportedly responds by saying, "I will see if it’s possible as my family and children are coming. I will try to get their visit delayed. I will let you know tomorrow."

Notably, after the purported audio clips of Imran Khan went viral, there has been an uproar in Pakistan. Also, some reports claimed the audio emerged from the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office. While it is yet to be ascertained if the viral audio belongs to Imran Khan, the former Pak PM is being repeatedly hammered online.

"In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi," tweeted Naila Inayat, a journalist, and South Asia correspondent.

Another Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam slammed Imran and said that the ousted Pakistan PM should stop himself representing himself as a "role model Muslim leader for the entire Ummah".

While some journalists are attacking Imran over purported audio clips, others are backing the PTI supremo by calling the audio clips "fake". Syed Sammer Abbas of Hum News Pakistan said, "I have covered Imran Khan (from) 2010 to 2016 as a beat reporter. Listened to each and every speech and press conference of him. This is not Imran khan but rather a fake and dubbed audio. Very shameful act."

I have covered @ImranKhanPTI 2010 to 2016 as a beat reporter. Listened each and every speech and press conference of him. This is not Imran khan rather a fake and dubbed audio.

Imran Khan's party has also come in support of the former Pak Prime Minister. PTI leader Arslan Khalid took to his Twitter and also dubbed the audio clips as "fake", saying that the political opponents of the PTI chief "cannot think beyond fake audios/videos".