Imran Khan's Remarks On Women's Clothing Linked To Sexual Violence Sparks Outrage Online

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the women wearing 'few clothes' will have an impact on men and lead to increased sexual violence cases. Imran Khan in an interview with Axios on HBO was quoted saying women wearing fewer clothes leaves a 'temptation' on men which ultimately increases the cases of rapes and sexual violence. His remarks in an interview have led to an outrage on social media, with people expressing disgust over his comment about women's safety.

Netizens criticise Imran Khan's comment

During the interview, Pakistan's Prime Minister was asked if women's attire has any 'temptation' effect on men that leads to sexual violence or rapes. On that Imran Khan said, "If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense. It depends upon which society you live in. If in a society people have not seen those types of things it will have an impact on them. This cultural imperialism must be acceptable to everyone else." After Imran Khan blamed woman's dressing for sexual violence cases, people started criticising him over social media.

A Twitter user Anaya Khan tweeted the video of the interview along with the caption, "Imran Khan is r*pe apologist and hates women." The video has got over 124K views and several reactions. Reema Omer, Legal Advisor, International Commission of Jurists expressed disgust over PM Imran Khan repeating his victim-blaming regarding reasons for sexual violence in Pakistan. She tweeted, "Earlier, PTI spokespersons argued the PM never attributed women’s dress to sexual violence but was speaking generally about pardah for both men and women Here the PM leaves no room for any doubt (or spin) A pity the outcry earlier had no impact on him."

Imran Khan is r*pe apologist and hates women. pic.twitter.com/lx0SoHTeWU — Anaya Khan (@AnayaNKhan) June 21, 2021

Disappointing and frankly sickening to see PM Imran Khan repeat his victim blaming regarding reasons for sexual violence in Pakistan



Men are not “robots”, he says. If they see women in skimpy clothes, they will get “tempted” and some will resort to rape



Shameful! — Reema Omer (@reema_omer) June 20, 2021

Well that’s nice. Glad a world leader thinks me wearing shorts is inviting boys to rape me. https://t.co/tXnFxTgyow — Nicki Patel (@nickipatel) June 21, 2021

Cultural Imperialism? Really?? What about Talibanisation? That is acceptable?

Saddened by Pak PM Imran Khan's views on women. https://t.co/LmLwDKwbP4 — RinTinTin (@rinisimonkhanna) June 21, 2021

Imran Khan is a rape apologist. Imran Khan is a terror apologist. Imran Khan embodies everything that is wrong with our society. — Anaya Khan (@AnayaNKhan) June 20, 2021

“unless they’re robots” IK lost the plot long ago but this is beyond https://t.co/qsoWTJLCi0 — سعدیہ شیرازی saadi (@sa3deyya) June 21, 2021

This is the interview



Earlier, PTI spokespersons argued the PM never attributed women’s dress to sexual violence but was speaking generally about pardah for both men and women



Here the PM leaves no room for any doubt (or spin)



A pity the outcry earlier had no impact on him pic.twitter.com/bHCBmFxvyv — Reema Omer (@reema_omer) June 21, 2021

This is not the first time Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been criticised over his comments about women's dressing being a reason for sexual violence. In another interview with Geo TV, Imran Khan had made similar comments stating that the cases of sexual violence or rapes are a product of obscenity. He had described it as a 'Western Import'. During the interview, the Pakistan Prime Minister was asked how his government plans to curb the rising cases of sexual violence, especially against children. On that, he had cited 'fahashi' (vulgarity) as the reason for the rise of rape and sexual violence in the country and went on to highlight the 'Purdah' system to remove the temptation because 'not everyone has willpower'.

