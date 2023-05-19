Imran Khan's Security Chief Says Police Left Empty-handed From Former Pak PM's House

After the visuals of the team that was tasked to negotiate with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, left his Zaman Park house, the PTI chief’s security officer asserted that the team left “empty-handed”. On Friday, the Punjab police secured the search warrant to search the house of the cricketer-turned-politician. A day prior to that it was reported that Khan’s house will be searched only after he gives his consent to it. For this reason, the Punjab government set up a team to negotiate the terms of the search with Khan. While the team left Khan’s residence, the details of the negotiations have not been revealed as of now.

“I think they have understood that there is nothing here. The only thing they got here was water and biscuits,” Khan’s chief security officer Iftikhar Ghuman told journalists who were stationed outside Khan’s residence, Dawn reported. “We opened the doors of the house for them in front of you. Now you ask them what they got,” he added. According to Pakistani news outlet GeoTV, the team visited Khan’s residence to mull over the SOPs for a search operation. The operation was initiated a day after the Punjab Police claimed that around “30-40” so-called terrorists were present inside Khan’s residence.

14 terrorists arrested

According to Geo TV, the delegation that reached Khan’s house was led by Lahore's commissioner and included SP, DIG, and lady police personnel. The authorities received search warrants from an anti-terrorism court to raid the former PM’s residence. The same court in Lahore gave the former Pakistan Prime Minister a pre-arrest bail till June 2. "We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan Sahab under the supervision of the Lahore commissioner," Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir told Geo TV ahead of the search operation. "They will ask him to allow them to conduct a search operation. A police party — comprising 400 personnel — will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists," he added.

Earlier today, reports emerged that six more “terrorists” who escaped Khan’s house were arrested by the Lahore Capital City Police. The arrest happened a day after 8 terrorists were arrested by Lahore Police as they attempted to escape Khan’s house, taking the total to 14. As per the news outlet, the detained terrorists were allegedly involved in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9. In another tweet on Friday, PTI said that the “people who visited” Khan’s house were “fully satisfied”. “We believe in the rule of law, therefore, they were given full cooperation,” the party tweeted.