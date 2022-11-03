Imran Khan's Senator, Badly Injured In Assassination Bid, Prays For Ex-Pakistan PM

While former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in firing during his rally in Pakistan's Punjab province, the failed assassination attempt left nearly four to five people injured. Senator Faisal Javed Khan also got severely injured in the incident.

Elaborating on the attack incident, the Pakistani Senator informed at least one person has been killed during firing at former PM Imran Khan's container.

In the video, the Pakistani Senator Javed Khan, who received injuries and whose shirt was seen drenched in blood, said, “I am praying for Imran Khan sahab. May god protect him. I am being told that one person has lost his life in the attack while two-three other fellows are injured. I am praying for them.”

Senator Faisal Javed Khan's first reaction after the attack at the rally:

Notably, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was injured in his leg in a firing on Thursday during his 'real freedom' rally in Wazirabad. The incident happened at Zafarali Khan Chowk. According to the news reports, Khan was shot in the leg nearly "three to four" times.

"Allah has given me another life. I will fight back, inshallah," Imran Khan said in a statement.

The attacker fired at the former cricketer from below when he was standing atop a container-truck to address his ongoing rally to Islamabad against the recent Shehbaz Sharif government. Notably, the attacker has been arrested.